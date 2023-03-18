The Harker Heights Event Center was the place to be Sunday afternoon as The Black Girl Magic event brought almost 100 women in for “A Seat at the Table.”
The annual event was designed to create a venue for women of all interests to network and mentor others in a welcoming and creative atmosphere.
Event organizer Carolyn Brown started the plans for this event by selecting a group of influential women with different careers who were interested in sharing and possibly mentoring other women. These “hostesses” were tasked with setting up a table with places for 6-10 guests in whatever way they chose. Each hostess created some of the most spectacular tablescapes complete with flowers, table settings, inspirational materials and gifts to welcome each guest to their table.
The mistress of ceremonies, Piggie Harris from KISS 103.1 FM in Killeen welcomed guests to the event with her quick wit and outgoing attitude. DJ SB kept the music going throughout the afternoon.
As guests took their seats, Harris introduced each hostess, who told the group a little about their business. The elegant business leaders included Chef Kanetia Durden from her catering business “That Girl ‘Netia.; Kewonia Grimes, Master Stylist; A.K. Slays, who is in marketing and advertising; Amethyst “Amey” Gillis-Hundley, an event planner; Ebony Todd, attorney and judge; Amey Gillis-Hunley, an event planner; Monique Barsh, an actress, filmmaker and host; Dr. Lolita Gilmore-Randall with African American Collaborative Services; Carry Dodd, a financial literacy expert; and Ashly Newman, a “nurse-preneur” and health enthusiast.
Throughout the event, ideas were exchanged and strategies for creating goals and health business plans were discussed. Each participant was able to network with one or more individuals with real-life experiences. And, with the encouraging atmosphere it should be a great future for the community, because of these hard-working ladies and their generous gifts of time.
A delicious meal, prepared by Fallon Rufus with Bar Beauty on the Go, featured lemon crusted chicken on a bed of rice, roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli, a Mandarin spring salad and peach cobbler. Rufus even challenged herself to create a homemade poppy seed vinaigrette for the event.
During the course of the event, ballots were cast by each person in attendance to “vote” for their favorite tablescape. Monique Barsh, with her “Oscars” theme received the most ballots. Her creation was resplendent in red and black, decorated with gold stars and a red carpet.
Many of the guests came away with new ideas and a plan for the future.
“I have clearer direction on what my focus should be,” said Shikana Walters. “Now, all I have to do is see myself through the plan.”
