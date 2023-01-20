Harker Heights voters will elect a new mayor in May, and after the first day of the candidate filing period Wednesday, a city councilman and a former council member are already vying for the job.
Michael Blomquist and Jackeline Soriano Fountain wasted no time throwing their hats in the ring, getting in on the first day of filing.
In announcing his run for mayor, Blomquist resigned his Place 2 seat at the conclusion of Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting, as called for in the city charter.
However, according to state law, he will be allowed to continue serving in the seat until a successor is elected.
The city will call a special election, also for May 6, to fill Place 2 for the remainder of Blomquist’s term.
A 22-year Army veteran, Blomquist was first elected to the council in 2018 and was reelected in 2021. His term was scheduled to end in May 2024.
Fountain served two consecutive terms on the City Council, from 2016 to 2022, stepping down from her Place 3 seat due to term limit restrictions.
Fountain served in the U.S. Army for 28 years and retired in 2007.
Late Wednesday, political newcomer Marva Solomon also filed for the mayor’s seat — in what could be a crowded field.
The city’s current mayor, Spencer Smith, has served two consecutive three-year terms and is ineligible to seek another term, per the city charter.
Also on the ballot in Harker Heights is the Place 4 seat on the City Council, held by Lynda Nash.
Nash, a local businesswoman who filed for reelection Wednesday, was first elected in a runoff against Terry Delano in December 2020. The regular council election had been delayed from May until November due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Also filing Wednesday for the Place 4 spot was newcomer Adonias Frias.
Harker Heights voters also will have the opportunity to fill seats on the Killeen school board and Central Texas College board of directors.
The Killeen Independent School Board of Trustees has two seats up for election in May.
Trustee Brett Williams has filed to run for re-election, according to the district’s website.
He was appointed to the board in November 2018 to fill the position that had been vacated by Carlyle Walton.
Williams was successfully elected in 2019 to complete the remaining term of Place 5. In 2020, he was re-elected to a three-year term that will expire in May of 2023.”
Williams is executive director of a nonprofit “that provides after-school and summer progamming for youth,” according to his bio on the district’s website. He spent 21 years with the city of Killeen, including as executive director of community services.
The Place 4 seat is also on the May ballot. Incumbent Marvin Rainwater is in his third term on the Board of Trustees, having been first elected in 2014.
On the Central Texas College Board of Trustees, six-year terms are expiring for Place 6 (Don Armstrong) and Place 7 (Rex Weaver).
Armstrong filed for reelection to his seat Thursday, CTC announced in a release.
