Election 2023

Harker Heights voters will elect a new mayor in May, and after the first day of the candidate filing period Wednesday, a city councilman and a former council member are already vying for the job.

Michael Blomquist and Jackeline Soriano Fountain wasted no time throwing their hats in the ring, getting in on the first day of filing.

