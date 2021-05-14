Michael Blomquist was sworn in Tuesday for his second three-year term in Place 2 on the Harker Heights City Council.
Leading the installation ceremony was Harker Heights Municipal Judge Billy Ray Hall Jr., who issued the official Statement of Officer, then the Oath of Office, which were both signed by Blomquist.
Council members Jennifer McCann, Place 1 and Lynda Nash, Place 4, canvassed the votes from the May 1 election prior to the installation of Blomquist.
The canvass of votes concluded that 1,393 voters cast ballots in the May 1 election.
In the Place 2 race, the total votes for Blomquist were 865, which equates to 64%. Total votes for challenger Howard “Scot” Arey were 497 or 36%.
A runoff election will be held June 5 for the Place 5 seat between Sam Halabi and Stacey L. Wilson, the top two vote-getters in a four-way race.
Halabi received 504 votes, or 36% and Wilson garnered 473 votes or 34%.
The other two candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas, finished out of the runoff.
Jody Nicholas, who was term-limited by the city charter and ineligible for reelelection, is vacating the Place 5 seat.
In accordance with the Harker Heights City Charter, a runoff is required because neither Halabi nor Wilson won more than 50% of the vote in the May 1 election.
Early voting in the runoff will begin Monday, May 24 and last through Tuesday, June 1.
Early voting by personal appearance will be held at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing during these hours: May 24-8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 25-8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 26-8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 27-7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 28-8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 31-the polls will be closed for the Memorial Day Holiday and June 1-polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Applications for early voting by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Tuesday, May 25.
On Election Day, June 5, the in-person runoff election will be held at the Harker Heights Recreation Center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
