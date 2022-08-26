The Local Author Fair held Saturday in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights offered locally written books on a wide variety of topics — something for everyone.

The annual fair featured children’s books, books about the IRS, the renovation of Yankee Stadium, spiritual books, a book from an author who also works as a newspaper reporter, books written by elementary school students, and books by an Army veteran who has written books for children about what it’s like to have a parent in the military. The fair also featured an author who not only writes but produces films and is a playwright plus writers whose books have come out of personal tragedy and triumph.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.