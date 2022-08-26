The Local Author Fair held Saturday in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights offered locally written books on a wide variety of topics — something for everyone.
The annual fair featured children’s books, books about the IRS, the renovation of Yankee Stadium, spiritual books, a book from an author who also works as a newspaper reporter, books written by elementary school students, and books by an Army veteran who has written books for children about what it’s like to have a parent in the military. The fair also featured an author who not only writes but produces films and is a playwright plus writers whose books have come out of personal tragedy and triumph.
The four-hour long event last Saturday drew a room full of authors and a large crowd of all ages who were ready to browse and buy books plus learn more about writing from the experts.
The Herald spoke with Ja’Nay Lee Ann Ratcliff, a 9-year-old student at Brookhaven Elementary in Killeen who said, “I actually won a scholarship to a writing and publishing class at Central Texas College. It’s where I wrote my first book entitled “The Book Club.”
Ratliff just completed her fourth book on July 6 — her grandmother’s birthday — and has a fifth book underway.
Dr. Kerry Ann Zamore just released a second book titled “Restored,” which is about her domestic violence survival story.
Zamore said, “It gives readers guidelines about how to get through that experience and live a purposeful life thereafter.”
Her son, Landon, 7, has also written a series of five books that tell about his life adventures. According to Zamore, “His first book was about the adventure of cleaning his room.”
Zamore owns a media company that is in the process of producing a film web series in addition to a play.
Dentra Moore, showcased her newest book “Countdown to Daddy” at the author fair.
Moore said, “I published my first book seven years ago. “Little Soldier” was written for the purpose of giving children a voice who have parents who are active in the military and the challenges for children whose parents deploy.”
It took Michael Wagner 13 years to write his book about the renovation of Yankee Stadium. He had written a book earlier about the stadium but in the meantime, he was able to witness the renovation process and gain additional information, take 180 photos and write another 200 pages about the renovation.
Wagner said, “The book took on a life of its own and ended up over 600 pages long, and from what I’ve heard, this is the only in-depth work about Yankee Stadium.”
Dustin Warncke has written nine books and is also a computer expert who helped Wagner get his book on Amazon.
Warncke’s current book is “An Intentional Optimized Life; Finding Meaning and Purpose in God’s Plan.”
He told the Herald, “The book is not necessarily religious but is about how spirituality can meet up with success.”
Author Sheri Wall, who grew up in Killeen, writes children’s books and said there is a special joy in writing for the younger ones.
She said, “When my sons were little we read books all the time and really enjoyed rhyming books. As they grew and I became an empty-nester, I began writing and as of today, I have completed 11 books with two new ones in production and one that I’m working on as a second edition.”
Shannon Dorsey of Kempner is the author of “I Noah Guy,” a book about her son, Noah, who while sitting in his vehicle, was hit by a drunk driver traveling at 80 mph in 2019 at the intersection of FM 439 and FM 3219.
Noah suffered massive head injuries but even though doctors told Dorsey over and over that he would not survive, he overcame the odds after 74 days in the hospital and is today living a normal life.
“I wrote the book because there just isn’t much out there for people to read about Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and it gives people hope when something this serious comes into their lives,” Dorsey said.
