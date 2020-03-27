NOLANVILLE — School cancellations have left many area working families in need of child care.
To support families of mission-essential personnel, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas has established a public private partnership with the city of Nolanville to offer free day-camps.
The day care service, which started Monday, is geared toward children between 5 and 12 years old.
Parents and caregivers, who are residents of Nolanville and part of the COVID-19 pandemic support infrastructure, can still apply for one of the 27 spots available at the temporary child care centers located at the Mary Marie Multi Use Center located at 400 Gold Star Avenue and the JW Sims Community Center located at 408 10th St. in Nolanville.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda was happy about the new opportunity to show support for the community.
“The city of Nolanville is interested in making sure that those people that are mission-essential can still perform their duties,” she said.
While Escajeda didn’t know the exact extent of needed child care, she wanted to be prepared.
“The most important thing is to know that we are still here and we working all the way to keep everybody safe and operative,” she said.
Families interested in day-camp services can enroll eligible youth online at www.bgctx.org/join or at club sites. Proof of residency and mission essential employment status is needed prior to day-camp participation.
Enrollments will be accepted in a specific priority audience order, staring with youth of mission-essential families who support Nolanville’s COVID-19 response infrastructure like city staff and first responders, followed by mission-essential families who reside in Nolanville and support the region’s COVID-19 response including first responders, healthcare personnel, essential local government staff and National Guard.
Remaining spots are available for essential business staff of local grocery stores.
“We focus on a very limited audience … that will allow the city of Nolanville to provide the financial support,” said Daniel Hall, BGCTX vice president of resource development.
The day camps provide participating youth with developmental programs as well as a minimum of two meals and a snack per day.
Besides fun activities, children are also given dedicated time to complete any of their homework assignments in a supportive learning environment.
To create a safe environment, the child-care facilities will adhere to Bell County’s 10+ gathering restrictions, follow CDC guidelines extended to child development agencies and observe rigid safety measures associated with disinfection, health screenings for participants and proper health care modeling.
According to Hall, the day-camps will operate Monday to Friday from 7.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. until the pandemic-related emergency child care solutions are no longer needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.