With the clock ticking down on the 87th Legislative Session, a measure that would reimburse Harker Heights and Nolanville for revenue lost to the disabled veterans tax exemption is facing an uncertain future in the Senate.
After a similar measure died in the House without a vote last week, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, amended Senate Bill 794 on Monday to include the issue, which has been a priority for him since being first elected in 2019.
The amendment would expand eligibility for state reimbursement for municipalities disproportionately affected by the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption to Harker Heights and Nolanville, along with other cities within two miles of a military installation.
Buckley introduced the issue in House Bill 125, which effectively died on May 13, when it did not get to a vote.
He said the reason it did not receive a vote is due to a process called “chubbing” — the practice of one or more members of the Legislature debating bills at great length to slow down the legislative process, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas website.
Senate Bill 794, as it was introduced, would change the wording of the Tax Code that addresses the property tax exemption for 100% disabled veterans.
It would change the wording from “A veteran who receives from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs...” to “A veteran who has been awarded by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs...”
The bill unanimously passed the Senate on April 19 and came to the House, where Buckley amended it during discussions on the floor after it was placed on the calendar.
With Buckley’s amendment, Senate Bill 794 passed the House unanimously on Tuesday.
“I was just excited to find a vehicle for it to ride on, if you will, and for it to be passed out of the House, which is my job,” Buckley said in a phone interview Tuesday. “My job is to move legislation that’s important to my constituents and my communities, and I’m glad to have done it.”
Work to do
However, on Thursday, Buckley acknowledged that it was possible the amendment might get stripped from the Senate bill.
“There may be some negotiation here,” Buckley said. “And they may not want to accept the amendment on the Senate side.”
If the Senate does not accept the amendment, it will go to a conference committee to present a final version of the bill, which would have to be presented by Sunday.
Buckley said he is working with Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, as well as the author of SB 794, Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, to gain support in the Senate.
Buckingham, who is the senator for all of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Nolanville, has been a staunch supporter of expanding the eligibility for reimbursement.
Buckley said one of the members of the Senate who has been against the bill is Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who is the chair of the Senate Finance committee.
“I am hopeful that we’ll be able to have that discussion about why it’s important to Central Texas (and) why it’s important not only to the veterans who receive the benefit, but to all citizens,” Buckley said.
The issue is strongly supported in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, where some cities miss out on millions of dollars in annual property tax revenue due to the heavy population of 100% disabled veterans, who don’t have to pay property taxes on the homes they live in and own due to the state law.
The Texas House Appropriations Committee held a public hearing at the Texas Capitol in April regarding House Bill 125, and local officials attended.
“Our city must forego over 18% of the city’s total property tax revenue this year,” said Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark. “Sustainability of services becomes difficult and soon, we’re afraid it will be impossible.”
He said that since 2013, the average revenue loss for Harker Heights has been about 31%.
Nolanville Mayor Pro Tem David Williams said Nolanville’s population of retirees has grown by 90% in the last decade.
“Our income only comes from two sources as you all are aware — sales tax and property taxes,” Williams said. “... While this is a greatly earned benefit that is needed for all of our disabled veterans, we don’t get that property tax to be able to fund the services that are necessary, and we’re losing out on that sales tax just because we’re a smaller community and we don’t have the shopping.”
