A little rain earlier this week was not enough to end Bell County’s burn ban as drought conditions continue.
National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers, in Fort Worth, said .27 inches and .17 inches of rain were recorded Monday morning at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional and Skylark airports, respectively.
The Bell County Commissioners Court decided against repealing its local burn ban early Monday after recommendations by the fire marshal.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the recent rain did help reduce the amount of burnable materials in the county but stated that the materials were expected to dry out again.
Mahlstedt said that entities inside and outside of the county have continued to be cautious about the current drought conditions.
“The only county surrounding us that is not under a burn ban is Williamson County, everyone else is under a burn ban,” Mahlstedt said Monday. “I reached out to the chiefs and they are in support of leaving it as it is for now.”
Drought in the county has continued its slow expansion, according to a map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week.
The map shows northwest Bell County covered by extreme and exceptional drought while the rest of the area is under severe drought.
Local rains also did not do too much to help the county’s two lakes, which both have seen their water levels fall gradually over the past few months.
The Texas Water Development Board reported Monday that Lake Belton was 68.3% full, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at 73.8%.
Robinson Family Farm fire
At the Commissioners workshop, Mahlstedt also gave an update on Saturday’s Robinson Family Farm fire east of Temple.
The fire, which took place Saturday, burned dozens of vehicles parked at the farm during its annual fall activities. Agencies from Temple, Little River-Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Belton and Bartlett arrived to help combat the fire.
Mahlstedt said that the total number of cars confirmed to be damaged or destroyed by the fire has now hit 73.
The county, Mahlstedt said, is still looking into the fire’s cause and might have some leads.
“The cause is still under investigation and we got some information that leads us to that it could be a cigarette that someone tossed in the grass,” Mahlstedt said. “There is some speculation that it could be from the exhaust on some vehicle. We are tracking down some leads that supposedly saw someone flick a cigarette, if we can track them down and find them we will.”
No injuries were reported as part of the fire, with the farm planning to reopen this weekend.
