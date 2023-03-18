Nara Meas lives in Killeen, owns a photography studio in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Milwaukee Wisconsin, Latin descent (Puerto Rican)
What is your job title?
Family and portrait photographer
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to a military veteran and I have three children.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three siblings. I am the oldest; two brothers live in Milwaukee and my baby sister lives here in Killeen and is owner of Unique Shapewear in Killeen. I take care of my mother, who lives here, and we have an orchids hobby together that we attend to.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorites place to eat in Harker Heights is Acropolis.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is The Loft in Cheyenne Plaza.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the support of the people that Harker Heights has. I love to see how businesses help each other and the how it’s growing.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
What I dislike of Harker Heights is that it does not have a mall. It has shopping plazas but not a mall or IKEA, or Dave and Busters.
What community work do you do?
I try to be involved with the Harker Heights Christmas event in the city park as a photographer.
Why did you start photography?
I started in my year book class in high school and what made me start my hobby into a business was working along the side my husband so I would spend more time with him in the wedding business.
How long have you been doing photography?
I have been doing photography on and off since 2003.
What is the name if your photography studio?
The name of my photography studio is Nara Meas Photography.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read is “Start With Your Why” by Simon Sinek.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was “Creed III.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
The advice I would give my self is ... don’t overwhelm yourself — one step at a time.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In ten years I see myself with a venue.
