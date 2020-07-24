Billy Bob Bridges, 42, lives and works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am the owner of Real Estate Ranger Team/ ERA Colonial Real Estate and Farmers Insurance.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from San Juan.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and got stationed here and decided to stay here after I retired. I was an Airborne Ranger.
Tell me about your family.
I have been married to my lovely wife, Lindsey Bridges, for the past 20 years. The good Lord has blessed me with six wonderful children: Ashlynn,15, Aubrynn, 13, Carsynn, 11, Luke, 8, Ethan, 5, and Billy Austin, 10. My mother currently lives in San Leon.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the oldest child of three. I have two younger sisters.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Palmeras. The people that own it treat us like family.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is the best place to live and it is people and family oriented.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Currently there isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
If you could bring something new to Harker Heights what would it be?
Perhaps a mentorship for high school seniors. This program would guide them, especially the ones that are missing a parent at home. Help the kids see their options after high school and just be there for them, be that listening ear.
What community work do you do?
I am an active member of the Chamber of Commerce. I was a part of the Rotary in Harker Heights before COVID. I also met with the head coach of the Harker Heights football team and did Bible study with them; we would study in the field house together and it was called Coaches Corner. I attend First Baptist Church in Killeen and I am on the financial committee, and I am a deacon at this church also.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Outpost.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself having a bigger real estate team. I will be coaching agents helping them to be successful. I see myself also in the political field somewhere where I can be helpful and try to solve problems.
