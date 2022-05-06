Harker Heights-area residents now have another kind of cuisine to sample in town: Hawaiian food.
C&H Hawaiian Grill recently opened its second location at 200 Commercial Drive in Harker Heights.
The Harker Heights location opened April 5 in what used to be The Gyro Nook, which closed earlier this year.
Co-owner Hensan Timo said the business is planning for more locations in the future.
C&H Hawaiian Grill has been serving the Killeen Fort-Hood area for 18 years and is now a franchise.
“There are a lot of prospective franchise owners we are going through,” Timo said. “Once a franchise owner is signed, It will take about six months to a year to get a place up an running, depending on circumstances.”
The franchise used to have three locations but the owners handed over ownership of the Copperas Cove location to relatives and are no longer affiliated with that location.
“We are looking at opening another location later this year but we haven’t decided on a city yet,” Timo said.
Timo explained they were currently looking at expanding to College Station, Dallas or Waco.
The Killeen location is in the process of being remodeled, after a fire started in the building on April 20, causing severe damage. Killeen Fire Department crews said the building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries to any firefighters were reported.
Timo said they plan to rebuild the Killeen location “as soon as they can.”
Timo made sure the staff from the Killeen location are taken care off and are now working at the Heights location.
A temporary Killeen location is being set up off Liberty Street near the Killeen City Cemetery and is expected to be serving food in a few weeks. This spot will be mostly for delivery and take-out, as there is not much seating.
C&H Hawaiian Grill serves a variety of island cuisine and is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“I just want to say thank you to the community and our customers that has helped us grow this big. They really came through for us,” Timo said.
