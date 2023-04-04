council4_4-2.jpg

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle talks on Tuesday about hiring an architect to complete a needs assessment and conceptual layout of a new city hall and municipal court complex.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

As he did in February, City Manager Kent Cagle told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that hiring an architect to complete a conceptual layout of a new city hall and municipal court complex is merely the first step in the lead-up to a possible bond election.

“This is not about making pretty pictures,” he said. “This is doing a lot of ... site work — what the public space needs to be, the ADA requirements, the number of restrooms for the size of the building, the parking lot layout. This is a lot of pre-work. This is not construction figures. For a facility this size, that’s probably going to be seven figures.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

