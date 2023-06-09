Pool

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will reimburse the full costs of American Red Cross Lifeguard Certifications.

The 2023 pool season at the Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool begins Friday, and will remain open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.

The pool will be open Fridays, 1:30-7 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

