The 2023 pool season at the Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool begins Friday, and will remain open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13.
The pool will be open Fridays, 1:30-7 p.m., Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
The Carl Levin Outdoor Pool continues to hire lifeguards and acquatics assistants for the summer of 2023.
“Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will reimburse the full costs of the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification for those who agree to work throughout the summer,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee.
Contact Achee or Alex Beaver at 254-953-5657 for locations and dates of the certifications.
Lifeguards will be paid $14.08 per hour. Apply at:
