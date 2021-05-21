The City of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department announces that, due to a national shortage of part-time aquatic staff, the Carl Levin Park Outdoor Pool will be reducing hours, removing aquatics programs, and delaying opening day to June 4.
The Learn to Swim program will operate as normal. There are still openings for swim lessons in most sessions. Parents can register children for lessons in person at the Harker Heights Recreation Center (307 Miller’s Crossing).
Open swim will be reduced to Friday through Sunday. The pool will operate open swim hours from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Lap swim and pool rentals have also been removed as program options at this time.
“The priority for our department is for children to learn how to swim and to operate the pool on days that have been our busiest historically.” Said Jonathan Hanson, Recreation Superintendent for the city of Harker Heights. “This is why our department has prioritized that staffing of swim lessons with Water Safety Instructors (WSIs) and will then offer the maximum amount of open swim hours based on staffing levels.”
For more information about these changes, please contact Jeff Achee or Jonathan Hanson at 254-953-5657 or go to www.harkerheights.gov/parks.
