Dozens of local residents filled the Harker Heights Event Center on Sunday afternoon for the fifth annual Celebration of the Culture event hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen.
The celebration commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general delivered the message of freedom to Black slaves, notably in Galveston.
The message came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation in 1863. Now, 158 years later, Juneteenth has been proclaimed a federal holiday by President Joe Biden.
Along with the many attendees Sunday, Black business owners also filled the center with stands promoting their merchandise. There was everything from hairstylists to birth doulas advertising their services and products.
Vendors lined up at the stage to share details about their businesses and had plenty of business cards in hand.
The merchandise featured everything from Africana art to homemade beauty products from vendors such as Natahlya Marie Hair, a local teen who makes her own natural hair care products.
There was also plenty to do for the kids, such as a bounce house, arts and crafts, basketball and more.
There was also an opportunity to get a taste of some local foods from black-owned eateries, including Popping Sweetness, a gourmet popcorn shop with a variety of flavors, and freshly made watermelon lemonade.
The celebration continued with performances from dance troops, DJs and even a Father’s Day Salute.
Sunday’s festivities were one of many Juneteenth celebrations in the past week.
On Saturday, the Black Chamber of Commerce held an event with spoken word, poetry, jazz bands and more.
The organization also raised the Juneteenth flag in front of its building in downtown Killeen during a ceremony Saturday.
