Business owners are hit hard by the effects of COVID-19 related closures and social distancing practices.
In order to support residents and local businesses, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce united with organizations across Central Texas to offer a quick response with programs, resources and policy shifts.
“The chamber has many tools for businesses to use from marketing their business to educational information,” said Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. “We have hosted multiple free webinars on the SBA Disaster Relief, SBA Loans including the Payroll Protection Plan under the CARES ACT.”
According to Pence, all small businesses under 500 employees including 501 3 C nonprofit organizations and nonprofit veteran organizations can qualify for relief programs.
All resources regarding COVID-19 support as well as a reference guide and information on eligibility can be found on the chamber’s website at https://www.hhchamber.com/navigating-covid-19.html.
“Please be sure to view the website for details,” Pence said. “The chamber is not the expert and there are many programs offered through the SBA.”
Besides explaining local, state and federal resources, the website also offers businesses and the community a platform to connect.
Business owners can also find videos on how to fill out support forms as well as links to corresponding websites for loan applications.
Currently, the chamber is working on gathering job openings to post on its virtual job board.
“We feel this is a valuable free resource for the employers and for employees that now need to find new work due to COVID-19,” Pence said.
Business owners who are hiring can contact the chamber and get their job offers added to the local job board.
Simultaneously, the chamber’s Visitor’s Center keeps business members and residents up to date with accurate information and listens to their questions and recommendations.
“The chamber is also the voice for our small businesses, we listen and gather information to share with local, state, and federal partners that will help with the needs of our small businesses,” Pence said.
While some businesses had a small advantage due to necessary technology already in place, Pence said that everyone is learning to adapt to the business model with the effects of COVID-19.
“Everyone must stay positive and be willing to adapt to change during this challenging time,” she said. “We have to remember that we are all in this together.”
