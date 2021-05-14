The Harker Heights Council meeting agenda on May 11 contained several items, including the swearing in of second-term Councilman Michael Blomquist, canvassing votes from the May 1 election, and the process of repairing city streets, just to name a few.
It was a late meeting but there was business still on the dais before the mayor said, “We’re adjourned.”
Items ranged from an approval of procedures when it comes to mayor and council relations, council and staff relations and council and media relations.
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a version of the yearly “Central Texas Food, Wine, and Brew Fest on Sept. 11 and received council permission to offer adult beverages-wine and beer.
The council also approved a preliminary plat for the Village at Nolan Heights subdivision on a 47.65-acre tract of land located north of the Nolan Middle School along Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
The City identified the need for improvements to wastewater lines and a sanitary sewer lift station that will service the area. The city staff and city attorney are in the review stage of the applicant’s request.
A resolution was also passed to authorize continued participation with the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and authorizing the payment of 5 cents per capita to the committee to fund regulatory and related activities. The steering committee provides the hiring of legal counsel and consulting services.
The council also reviewed the second-quarter investment report, which indicates that the total amount invested by the city as of March 31 was $33,166,170.65. This amount was $1,322,190.83 less than what was invested as of March 30, 2020.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee informed the Council that the unaudited financial statement report shows a total fund balance for all funds at $24,088,733 as of March 31.
