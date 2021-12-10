Now that the Christmas tree at City Hall is shining brightly, it’s time for Frost Fest 2021 to begin today at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knights Way.
The activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with free hot chocolate and cookies, wreath decorating contest, photos with Santa, Holiday Farmers Market, food vendors and more.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will also be there with a Polar Express-themed children’s area.
The library is also featuring “live” music by the Western Flyers, who will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frost Fest.
Parks and Recreation is also sponsoring “Elf,” the December Movie in the Park.
The movie will be shown in the softball complex at the park. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Craft beer will be available for purchase from Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus for those 21 years of age or older.
The public can also view and vote for their favorite entries in the wreath decorating contest during Frost Fest, as well as online from today through Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Blue Santa donations
In related news to the Christmas season, the Harker Heights Police Department has been collecting new and used bicycles with assistance from the Satellite Rotary Club.
Crystal Thomas, HHPD community services officer, told the Herald that the collected bikes will go to students in the Killeen ISD’s program for the homeless.
Thomas said, “We are no longer taking donated bikes for this year because we’ve reached our goal. HHPD officers will deliver 57 bikes next week to various schools throughout the district.”
Donations of new bikes will be accepted to be given away during next year’s Blue Santa program.
Santa Pal program
Harker Heights Lions Club President Natalie Austin told the Herald Thursday that the club would distribute food and toys at its annual Santa Pal event to be held Monday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Fire Station.
The club distributed food to 200 people on Nov. 22.
