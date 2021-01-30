It’s not often that the Harker Heights City Council discusses chickens, but more time was spent on that agenda item than any other at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council members discussed an ordinance that would provide definitions of “Backyard Chickens,” “Chicken Coops,” “Exercise Yards,” the keeping of backyard chickens, regulations regarding the location and maintenance of backyard chickens and prohibiting backyard chickens from walking or flying onto adjacent property.
According to Informational Technologist Gary Bates, who also is an adviser at the Harked Heights Pet Adoption Center, residents expressed an interest in keeping of chickens to provide fresh eggs. The requests primarily began to increase during the onset of COVID-19 during the month of March of 2020.
City Ordinance 90.39 currently restricts the ownership of chickens where there is a 250-foot spacebetween where the animals are housed to where neighbors live. In that case, you don’t have to get a waiver from the city. If your space is less, however, it is required that you get a waiver from the city manager.
Having backyard chickens has become one of the more popular requests received by the Pet Adoption Center.
“With our legal counsel’s assistance we came up with an exact ordinance that would specify a way for residents to have backyard chickens without getting a waiver at City Hall,” Bates said.
“The highlights of the modified ordinance includes definitions of a female chicken being one that lays eggs for personal consumption only,” Bates said. “It has to be a chicken and no cockatoos or birds of that nature. The new ordinance states that eggs cannot be sold out of your home.”
Chicken coops must meet certain guidelines and be built from material that will keep the chickens dry and protected from the elements.
An exercise yard is also required and is an enclosed pen outside the coop in which chickens can move about in a confined space. It must be covered with wire or solid material that will make it unable for them to escape.
The ordinance modifies section 90.39 to include the provisions of backyard chickens while keeping the rest of the code to include the 200-foot offset and the waiver requirements for all other animals at 75 feet.
The following requirements were added: (1) a property owner with written permission may have no fewer than three chickens and no more than six provided they are in a chicken coop, (2) the chicken coop and exercise yard must be maintained and kept in a sanitary condition, (3) any person building a non-movable chicken coop or exercise yard but obtain the proper permits and inspection prior to construction, (4) requires proper food, water and medical treatments and (5) allows for the chickens to “free roam” in the backyard provided an individual that is supervising the chickens is at least 18 years or older.
During the Oct. 6 council workshop, concerns were expressed about the distance requirement being changed from 75 feet to 50 feet. The staff changed the ordinance to reflect a distance of 75 feet, which was in the original code.
The second concern was about the impact to health. The staff reached out to Bell County Public Health and was referred to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage that concentrates on the health concerns with backyard chickens.
The final concern was disposal of chickens that are deceased. The Pet Adoption Center will accept the chicken as they do with any domestic animal such as dogs or cats.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist wanted to make it clear that the ordinance doesn’t impact the current residents that legally have chickens and follow the guidelines.
Blomquist said, “We don’t want the public to get the idea that we are drastically changing the guidelines or adding restrictions to those who keep chickens.
The council voted unanimously voted to accept the modifications in the ordinances.
The council also approved authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract with Civic Plus to provide software services in the amount of $17,661 for the Parks and Recreation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.