The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a $46.9 million budget for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year, which begins Oct. 1.
The budget maintains the current tax rate of 67.70 cents per $100 valuation. The tax rate consists of 51.43 cents for maintenance and operation, and 16.27 cents for debt service.
The budget includes total revenues for all funds of $41,749,300 and total expenditures of $46,979,200.
Total revenues for the general fund for FY 2021 are $22,004,800, an increase of $744,000 or 3.5 percent over the projected amount of $21,260,800 for FY 2020.
The city’s fund balance policy for the general fund requires a three-month balance. The 2021 budget exceeds the three-month fund balance requirement of $5,405,000 by $4,339,515.
“The budget is a balanced budget with the difference between revenues and expenditures being bond proceeds received in prior fiscal years whose capital improvement expenditures are budgeted in the current fiscal year,” City Manager David Mitchell stated in an an introductory letter to the Council.
Mitchell mentioned the unique challenges of preparing this budget by stating, “Department heads were asked to produce a proposed budget for their departments’ operating line items; as well as, produce a secondary budget that included a fifteen percent cut. The 15 percent cut request was in preparation for a potential loss of revenues.”
Other challenges that affected planning and will impact the budget included House Bill 3613 and the elimination of property taxes for military veterans with a 100 percent disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Several years later, another bill was passed extending this exemption to the spouses of 100 percent disabled veterans.
When HB 3613 became effective in FY 2010, it had a minor effect on property valuations. Over the years, however, these exemptions have grown along with Fort Hood.
Cities that border Fort Hood, such as Killeen and Copperas Cove, get some relief due to a bill passed in 2015 offering disproportionate aid.
Mitchell said, “The city of Harker Heights currently does not receive disproportionate aid. The legislation provides disabled veterans assistance payment from lost property tax if a city is adjacent (borders) a U.S. military installation and a county in which a U.S. military installation is wholly or partly located.
“The city or county who meets that qualification must also show that the property tax lost from the 100% disabled veteran exemption equals or exceeds the 2% of the city or county general fund revenue from that fiscal year,” Mitchell said. “Harker Heights has been bracing to lose over $2.5 million from property revenues because of 100 percent disability exemptions alone in FY 2021.”
According to Assistant Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, the city is estimated to lose more than $2.55 million in property taxes during the 2021 fiscal year.
“This will equate to a loss of over $1.94 million from the General Fund and $614,453 from the Debt Service Fund,” she said.
“It would take a rate increase of 12.97 cents, to 80.67 cents per $100 valuation, to raise $2,555,589 in additional property tax revenue which would almost cover the loss from the veterans exemption,” Lealiiee said.
When the city staff began tracking the property exemption in FY 2014, the tax loss at that time, was $430,840.
“As city officials work with area legislators to tackle this issue, the staff understands that the intent of the legislators was to assist our veterans; however, it has harmed these same veterans in addition to other citizens by limiting the quantity and quality of services the city can afford to provide,” said Mitchell.
Despite the gravity of losing this sizeable amount of operating funds and the services it could provide to residents, several council members praised Mitchell and his staff for their efforts in maintaining the same tax rate that’s been in existence for the past 11 years.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist and Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain were two members of the council who openly voiced a commitment to remedy this matter with the help of the state’s representatives and senators in tandem with city staff and council members.
Now that the budget has been adopted, the tax rate ratified and the fee schedule approved, the tax rate public hearing and adoption will appear on the Sept. 22 council meeting agenda.
