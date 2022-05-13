Following the farewell to Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain and the swearing-in of Council Members Jennifer McCann and Tony Canterino, the Harker Heights City Council got down to regular business Tuesday.
Among the items on the agenda were the consideration of three changes of zoning designations, discussion of final plats and receiving the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Report.
The council also amended the 2021 International Fire Code due to a minor clerical error in the document already approved on March 22.
Resident Scott Arey took advantage of presentations by citizens and shared questions with the council about lowering the tax rate in the City of Harker Heights.
City Planner Yvonne Spell took over the presentations concerning zone designations and plats in the absence of Director of Planning and Development Kristina Ramirez.
The Council unanimously approved the following changes of zoning designations: (1) The applicant requested a change from the current zoning of manufactured one-family dwelling district to a two-family dwelling district on property located at 224 E. Turnbo Road. (2) The applicant requested a change from the current zoning of one-family dwelling district with a conditional-use permit (CUP) to all for an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on property at 518 Chinook Circle to allow a family member to reside in the ADU; and (3) The applicant requested a change from the current zoning of one-family dwelling to a two-family dwelling district on property at 1711 Pueblo Trace, Unit 2.
Concerning plats, an applicant asked for (1) amending plat approval for 1.05 acres of residential land on Shoreline Drive.
The plat would consist of joining two existing lots of the plat referred to as the Ridge Phase 3, (2) An applicant submitted an application for final plat approval with conditions for 9.99 acres of land, Corona De Veda, east of Comanche Gap Road and south of East Knight’s Way/E. FM 2410, and (3) An applicant submitted an application for administrative plat approval for 6.494 acres of land on Fuller Lane and west of Broken Arrow Drive.
This platting action will divide the existing single parcel into two separate parcels.
Finance Director Aeysha Leallie reported that in summary, the total across all funds had a beginning fund balance of $19,360,3805, revenues of $28,611,806, expenses of $23,917,685 with an ending fund balance of $24,054,506.
Proclamations in the month of May as shared by the mayor included: Water Safety Month, Building Safety Month, National Public Works Week, National Week and Emergency Services Week.
The mayor also presented the library with the 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association.
