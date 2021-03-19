At the March 9 Harker Heights City Council meeting, the public hearing items began with consideration of a Light Manufacturing District and Two-Family Dwelling District being changed to Planned Development Residential east of Indian Trail directly behind Central Fire Station.
The proposed (PD-R) is to allow duplex development. The Council voted 4-1 to approve the item. Councilwoman Linda Nash cast the dissenting vote.
The second public hearing item was discussion of changing the zoning from Planned Development Business to Planned Development with a Tavern Overlay on 30.7 acres of property located at 101 N. Roy Reynolds Drive.
The property is currently under construction and once completed will accommodate about 150 RV spaces. The applicant, Open Air Resorts, said they have a desire to sell beer and wine from within their on-site clubhouse as part of their amenities. The council voted 5-0 to approve the request.
New business began with consideration of approving a Concept Plan referred to as the Enclave at Indian Trail. The applicant, Terra Azul Developments, LLC, submitted an application for approximately 16.549 acres of vacant land with the plan outlining a single-phase duplex development consisting of 36 two-family residential lots resulting in a total of 72 dwelling units. The council voted 5-0 to approve the request.
The council gave unanimous approval to a second new-business item by approving a final plat for the subdivision referred to as the Escapology addition on a 7.07-acre tract of land located northeast at the intersection of East Knights Way and Cedar Knob Road.
New-business item 3 was the 5-0 approval of adopting an amended ordinance to coincide with the changes to the residential solid waste collection service that is now automated side load collection utilizing polycart garbage containers.
In other business, the council unanimously approved authorizing City Manager David Mitchell to sign the City of Harker Heights Public Library Annual Report for fiscal year 2019-20 and accreditation in the State Library System application for local fiscal year 2020.
The council also voted unanimously to appoint Councilwoman Linda Nash to fill the vacancy for a Harker Heights representative on the Hill Country Transit District Board.
Mayoral Proclamations and Presentations filled the remainder of the Council agenda and were presented by Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist.
The Central Texas Council of Governments, represented by Anna Barge and Uryan Nelson, received a certificate of appreciation for its assistance with the Cares Act Grant for small businesses in Harker Heights.
Blomquist then presented certificates of appreciation to organizations that assisted the city during the severe winter storms of Feb. 20 and 21. The first recognition went to the Blacksmith Troop at Fort Hood.
A certificate of appreciation also was presented to the Regimental Support Squadron at Fort Hood for their invaluable support to the citizens of Harker Heights during the severe winter storms.
The 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood also received a certificate of appreciation for their service during the two days of winter storms that impacted the entire community.
Staff Sgt. Alexandria Day, 1st Lt. Mario Bibbins and Sgt. Brandon O’neil were also honored for their service during the recent winter storms.
Also receiving certificates of appreciation for their service during the storms were Maria Rodriguez and Antonio Caselle of Arepitas Venezuelan Restaurant and James Januszka and Sara Januszka, owners of Bite the Bagel Deli Café.
Mayor Spencer Smith also declared March 8-14 as Harker Heights’ Volunteer Appreciation Week. Blomquist presented a certificate of appreciation to Sarah Gibbs, Activities Center coordinator.
