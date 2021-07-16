Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting began with the awarding of contracts for the city’s employee benefits trust group medical plan, vision benefits, dental benefits, life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) and long-term disability.
Human Resources Director Leona Clay made a recommendation that the resolution awarding contract renewals to: (1) Medical Benefits-Scott and White Health Plan BSW Preferred and BSW Plus, which uses a broader HMO network, (2) Vision Benefits-Superior Vision for Gold Plan 75, (3) Dental Benefits-Lincoln DentalConnect, (4) Life and accidental death and dismemberment-Lincoln Financial and (5) Long term disability-Lincoln Financial using the Premier Plan.
According to Clay, Scott and White Health proposed a 9% increase above the current rate. Providers for vision, life insurance and AD&D remained at the same rate as FY 20-21. The current provider for dental benefits, Lincoln Financial, decreased by 1.1% from the FY 20-21 rates.
The city’s Employee Benefits Trust holds in trust the funds and all substitutions and additions to such funds for the purpose of providing life, disability and other health benefits to the City’s employees and qualified retirees and their dependents. The assets previously transferred to the Trust to provide such benefits have been expended and must be replenished in order to fund the continuation of those benefits.
The Council approved the resolution with a 3-0 vote.
Council members Jennifer McCann and Jackeline Soriano Fountain had excused absences and did not attend the meeting.
The council then received a presentation by Susan Franz regarding the ability to build enclosures on her property to benefit wildlife rehabilitation.
Franz said, “There has been overwhelming increases over the past 3 to 4 years with the amount of injured, orphaned and displaced wildlife. I take in small mammals, reptiles and other wildlife and rehabilitate them and release them back into the wild. Year to date, we’ve had 86 successful releases.”
Franz wants to develop a call center where all wildlife calls can be routed through her and wants to teach wildlife cohabitation, as well.
Following a recess for an executive session to discuss and deliberate the deployment or specific occasions for implementation of security personnel, critical infrastructure or security devices, Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee led a public hearing approving the amending of the fiscal year 20-21 general fund, utility fund and fixed asset fund budgets.
This budget amendment addresses the need to reflect federal funds received or expected to be received during the fiscal year and the use of those funds.
Lealiiee shared the following: (1a.) Grant Revenue- In April 2021, the City received the remaining Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) in the amount of $371,995. The total amount awarded was $1,789,370, of which $1,417,375 was recognized in FY 2020. (1b.) The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) provides for $19.53 billion to be distributed to non-entitlement units from their respective states. Based on the formula provided, the City of Harker Heights will receive about $8,033,468 in two quantities, the first of which is expected in FY 2021. The second quantity will be received no earlier than one year of receipt fromthe first payment.
ARPA funds come with restrictions including that the funds have to be used to support public health response, address negative economic impact (such as the small business grants that were distributed), address disproportionate public health and economic impact, and replace lost revenue.
Other possibilities include investments in water and broadband infrastructure.
(2a.) CRF funds in the amount of $212,700 would be allocated for security cameras at various City facilities with the Staff proposing that these grant funds be used to purchase these in the current fiscal year. (2b.) ARPA funds in the amount of $146,000 would be allocated to cover the utility fund expenses. One is for water and sewer infrastructure to include adding security measures.
3) Expenses for the Water Operations Department in the utility fund would increase by $146,000 due to the increase in fixed asset purchases.
4) Additional revenue would be added as a transfer into the fixed asset fund-$212,700 from CRF and $146,600 from ARPA.
5) A fixed asset purchase expense of $359,300 would be added to the budgeted expenses in the fixed asset fund bringing the budgeted purchases total to $1,376,100.
