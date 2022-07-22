After a two-meeting sabbatical, the Harker Heights City Council got back to business with a regular council meeting Tuesday.
Council members held public hearings for and considered eight separate changes in zoning designations.
In other business, they discussed the approval of a final plat, considered approving a list of investment training sponsors and received a presentation by Heights Resource Center concerning outside agency funding.
The Council unanimously (4-0) denied the granting of a change in zoning designation on property described as Kern Acres located at 132 E. Ruby Road.
Council members also unanimously (4-0) denied a change in land use designation from low-density residential to high-density residential on property located at 132 E. Ruby Road.
On property located at 214 W. Bob White Lane and property at 216 W. Bob White Lane, the council approved a change in land use designation from low-density residential to medium-density residential.
The council also approved granted a conditional-use permit to allow for an accessory dwelling unit on property at 4001 High Oak Drive.
Approval was also granted by the council for a change in land use designation from medium-density residential and residential estate to residential estate on property located at 4001 High Oak Drive.
Council members also approved a change in zoning designation on property located northwest of the intersection of North Mary Joe Drive and West Valley Road.
The council approved granting a change in land use designation from regional center to medium-density residential on property located northwest of the intersection of North Mary Jo Drive and West Valley Road.
The final zoning designation change to be considered was presented to the council to clear the way for construction of multi-family apartments at the northeast corner of South Amy Lane and Indian Oaks.
The plan was to build 250-300 multi-family units.
After several minutes of discussion with the council, the applicant was told he had the option of withdrawing the request and bringing it back at a later date.
He immediately withdrew the request
In regular business, the Council approved an application with conditions for final plat approval for 16.55 acres of land located east of Indian Trail and north of Clore Road, referred to as the Enclave at Indian Trail.
The final item was the approval by the council to adopt the investment policy of the City of Harker Heights, authorizing the city’s investment broker/dealer and approval of a list of investment training sponsors.
The council heard a presentation from Rev. Leslie Tomlinson representing an outside agency, Harker Heights Resource Center (HHCRC), regarding its funding request of $6,000.
The organization exists to not only provide equitable access to food for people struggling with hunger and food insecurity but also provide access to community resources such as homeownership education, clinical, physical and mental health support as well as financial advocacy, according to a document made available to the council.
Council member Sam Halabi had an excused absence and did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
