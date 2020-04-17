The Harker Heights City Council held its second telephonic meeting Tuesday with the mayor, city manager, city secretary and the director of planning and development positioned in the Kitty Young Council Chamber at City Hall with the remainder of the council members participating from remote locations.
Joseph Molis, director of planning and development, delivered news to an anxious council about an increase in the number of establishments known as “Bring Your Own Bottle,” or BYOB, businesses that are operating in Harker Heights and not licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
These businesses include bars/clubs and game rooms where serious crimes have been committed, according to Molis and Police Chief Phil Gadd.
Gadd reported that in March 2017, HHPD responded to a BYOB establishment for a double homicide where after-hours alcohol consumption and illegal gambling had been occurring.
“Since January 1 of this year, the HHPD has responded to multiple disturbances and threats to the safety of the public at a BYOB establishment,” Gadd said. “Because of a lack of TABC regulation, there appears to be a greater tendencyfor violence and illegal activities.”
On several occasions, officers have entered a BYOB establishment and observed open bottles of alcohol and the constant smell of burnt marijuana, Gadd said. A military service member was severely injured from a stab wound to the neck at a BYOB location. The most recent disturbance consisted of two victims being shot, with one dying from his injury.
“These BYOB businesses are not regulated by the TABC, so there is no input from the state about these issues but we see the impact and experience the same problems as those who are regulated,” Molis said. “The city’s current code of ordinances doesn’t set up penalties for the proprietor but only for patrons.”
The latest ordinance concerning hours of operation, passed in 1981, states it shall be unlawful for persons to consume or be served alcoholic beverages in any private club or tavern on Sundays at anytime between the hours of 2 a.m. and noon and on any other day between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Molis said, “The key to this is that if the city is to enforce the existing code, we would have to cite the patrons and not the business owner. The HHPD would have to write literally hundreds of citations at night to get any useful enforcement out of our current ordinance.”
HHPD, in cooperation with Planning and Development, has created a new ordinance to regulate BYOB businesses that defines who it applies to and exceptions such as residences, religious assemblies, restaurants and others, requiring a permit for operations, providing permit application requirements and a $50 fee, outlining procedures for permit suspension, revocation and appeal, establishing regulations for business operations including: requirement for a security plan, inspection consent, hours of operation, consumption area identification, insurance requirements, and crime prevention and reporting, establishing civil and criminal penalties for the owner/operator and defining the powers of the city attorney.
“As written, the new ordinance provides necessary enforcement options for the regulation of BYOB businesses and allows the police and code enforcement departments to apply violations of the code to the owners and operators of the business, not just the customers,” Molis said.
Molis said, “There is an immediate need to apply regulations for BYOB businesses. There will no grandfathering, and operators will have a certain time period to come into compliance with this ordinance. The regulations outlined in the ordinance will allow BYOB businesses to keep operating. The ordinance also provides a means of fairly applying regulations and penalties to the business owners.”
The council voted unanimously, 5-0, to approve the updated ordinance that will set forth regulations for businesses not licensed or permitted to sell or serve alcoholic beverages which allow patrons to bring alcoholic beverages onto their premises for consumption (BYOB), providing a penalty clause and providing for publication and an effective date.
In other business, the council approved that various sections of the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances needing edits to more correctly convey appropriate policies and provide additional guidance for land development; amending sections of the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances pertaining to fence height, materials and location.
Council members also approved an amendment to the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances to modify the (Two Family Dwelling District) zoning district side yard setback requirements for corner lots
Also Tuesday, the council authorized the issuance and sale of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020, in an aggregate maximum principal amount not to exceed $6,085,000 to be used to refinance the Series 2011 combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation.
Mayor Spencer Smith read proclamations for April 19-25, 2020 as “National Library Week” and April 24, 2020 as “Arbor Day.”
City Manager David Mitchell reported that COVID-19 numbers in Bell County now total 100 cases. “There have been three deaths in the county, 25 recoveries, and currently nine cases of COVID-19 in Harker Heights,” he said.
The next telephonic Harker Heights City Council meeting is scheduled for April 28 at 5 p.m.
