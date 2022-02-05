The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday heard presentations by Police Chief Phil Gadd regarding four grants totalling just over $95,000 that would benefit the police department and its affiliated programs.
The grants, which will be sought through the Central Texas Council of Governments would fund programs providing victims assistance, youth services, tactical helmets for SWAT team members and first aid kits for first responders.
None of the four grants require a cash or in-kind match.
The council reached a consensus to move forward with all four grants. Applications are due to CTCOG by Feb. 10.
In the first grant, the police department will apply for funding to continue from the General Victim Assistance Direct Services Program.
If approved, the money will be used to continue and expand the Rapid Intervention Response (“Healthy Homes”) Program — an innovative social work program embedded into the Harker Heights Police Department to provide solutions for the barriers victims encounter after victimization, such as domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, according to the workshop agenda description.
The grant will fund direct services for victims and families in need, indirect services required for daily operations, and prevention strategies to generate awareness of victim services.
The grant would provide a total of $17,755.76. If approved, this would be the fifth straight year the city has received the grant.
Regarding the second grant, the department will apply for for funding from the Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention Grant Program to expand the services offered to clients who are receiving assistance through Youth Services in Healthy Homes.
According to the city memorandum, Healthy Homes advocates for at-risk juveniles needing mental health services, truancy prevention, intervention through community-based and school programs, difficulties being a juvenile, and or substance abuse.
If approved, these funds will enhance our capabilities to provide mental health assessment services, non-substance abuse related case management, outpatient treatment services, hygiene kits, clothing, undergarments, and shoes as needed.
The grant would provide a total of $10,000.
By far the largest grant the department is seeking — $54,270 — would be through the Homeland Security Grant Program, for the purchase of tactical helmets and gas masks with enhanced communicative capability.
Chief Gadd expressed confidence that the city would receive the grant, which would provide 30 F90 Ballistic High-Cut helmets with compatible C50 gas masks that will expand tge department’s Special Weapons and Tactics officers’ responding capabilities, according to the council memorandum.
The Harker Heights SWAT team members currently use tactical helmets that are over 15 years old.
The tactical helmets provide a Level 3 protection.
Gadd noted that many of the current gas masks are missing the required filters, rendering their effectiveness limited in personal protection against bio and/or chemical attacks.
Also, the current gas masks provide no type of communicative accessoriesn making the means of effective communications primitive.
According to the memorandum, the funding in this grant would provide the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to each team member and enhance the communications necessary when responding to such threats as active shooters, civil disobedience, and the possibility of attacks on soft (vulnerable) targets and highly populated areas.
Mayor Spencer Smith echoed the chief’s need for the grant, and asked whether the officers would receive special training for the new masks.
Gadd said all officers would be trained up within 30 days of receiving the equipment.
Councilman Michael Blomquist told Gadd, “If you don’t get the grant, Chief, please come back to the council to get what you need for your department.”
The final grant, in the amount of $13,000, would provide for the purchase of vehicle first aid trauma kits for the department’s first-responding officers.
The Criminal Justice Grant would provide 40 Vehicle First Aid Trauma Kits, expanding the department’s current tactical medical capability.
According to the memorandum, the current officers have one tourniquet and one packing gauze issued to them. The funding provided in this grant would provide for one bag for each patrol vehicle to include the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) fleet.
The vehicle first aid trauma kits would consist of one medical tactical bag containing four tourniquets, one chest seal, six combat/packing gauzes (2 sizes), one pair of shares, one roll of medical tape, one permanent marker, and six pairs of surgical gloves.
They are designed for officers to deploy and pass out as needed as they move through an active mass casualty incident, such as an active shooter incident or multi-vehicle accident.
Tuesday’s meeting lasted just 20 minutes.
The council will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing.
