Following several lengthy and intense meetings over the past few weeks, the Harker Heights City Council took a break, of sorts, on Tuesday afternoon for an informal tour of Fire Station #2, located at 3207 Stillhouse Lake Road.
Mayor Spencer Smith opened the meeting by proclaiming October 2020 as “Fire Prevention Month” and Oct. 4-10 as “Fire Prevention Week.”
No deliberation of any issue within the jurisdiction of the City Council occurred and no formal action was taken.
Council members in attendance were: Mayor Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist, and Council members John Reider, Jennifer McCann and Jody Nicholas.
Several city staff members were also on hand in addition to the Harker Heights Fire Department (HHFD) “C” Crew who were on duty at the station.
Leading the tour was Fire Chief Paul Sims, who told the Herald that he has been extremely happy with the contractors, architects and the team who were selected to do the work.
“We’re on schedule and about 60 percent into the project and will be moving into the new section of the building by the end of September or early October,” Sims said.
Following the tour, City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “I’m really impressed with what we’re getting out of this station. For me, it’s all about service. It provides a healthy environment for our firefighter/paramedic crews and when they’re at their best, the residents benefit.”
Station #2 was occupied in 2000 and the city built the original 6,800 square-foot structure. Firemen became construction workers when they weren’t involved in fire service.
In a July 28 interview with the Herald, Deputy Fire Chief Cindy Hicks said, “This renovation will add 2,300 square feet of improved usable space. The new features are impressive such as enough space to house six firefighters/paramedics, office areas, individual locker rooms, communications equipment and more.”
“It mirrors Central Station in so many ways and the renovation is making it possible for crews who will work from this station to enjoy the upgrades and improvements,” Hicks said during the tour.
The number of firefighting and medical vehicles at the station will remain the same including a quint, ambulance, brush truck and reserve engine.
Sims said, “When this station was built in 1999, it was almost like being on an island. Now look at what surrounds the island. In the last five to eight years, there’s been a tremendous amount of residential homes built and even businesses are now looking favorably at this area.
“This fire station is in an excellent location to serve the needs of the people who live and work here. The best decision we ever made was to leave it here and let the city grow around us.”
Blomquist said, “I’m glad to be here to see the fruition of all the planning and work that’s gone into this station. It’s a great day for our firefighters!”
“It’s time for these upgrades,” said Mayor Smith. “The city has the money to do it and the improvements will take our great fire and medical services and make them even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.