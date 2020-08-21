For almost two years now, the City of Harker Heights Planning and Development staff has joined other departments in researching the addition of two potential ordinances.
The first is to eliminate heavy vehicle parking in residential areas. The second is the parking of vehicles on lawns in residential areas.
Discussion of these issues began in earnest as early as Aug. 7, 2018, and again on Feb. 27, 2019, during City Council workshops.
A public forum was held July 15, 2019, in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library. A standing room-only crowd attended to observe Director of Planning and Development Joseph Molis and City Manager David Mitchell present a slide presentation and take questions from the audience about the development of ordinances that would regulate these two growing problems within the city limits.
When Bell County became caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions about these issues fell silent for a brief period of time until the city developed a Virtual Public Forum that provided a way for Harker Heights residents to review and comment on the draft ordinances.
That forum was available from July 20 to Aug. 10 on the city’s website for the public to view a slide presentation, share comments and ask questions about the proposed ordinances.
The information gathered from 31 comments communicated by citizens during the Virtual Public Forum were shared with council members during Tuesday’s city council workshop, which was also available for the public to hear “live” telephonically or through a computer link.
Two-way communication was also available between residents and council members during the workshop.
Molis said, “When applicable, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark and myself crafted answers to all comments and questions during the course of the Virtual Public Forum.”
The key issues that surfaced from the information gathering process included:
existing vehicles parked on the street or in driveways
semi-trucks and RVs
utility trailers
rural/large tracts
land rights issues
private/daily vehicle usage
disability concerns
grandfathering
tow trucks
percentage of yard use
Molis told the council, “Once the ordinances have been approved, city staff are recommending allowing from one to two years for property owners to reach compliance.”
The current heavy vehicle ordinance prohibits the parking of heavy vehicles, excluding RVs, on a residential lot unless the owner has obtained a heavy vehicle-parking permit.
The proposed ordinance would revise the existing ordinance and eliminate the ability to obtain a heavy vehicle-parking permit, thus doing away completely with heavy vehicle parking in residential areas.
Molis said, “The parking on residential lawns was the more controversial issue of the two because it has to do with people that park trailers, RVs and motor vehicles on the lawns of their residential properties. It also makes it more complex because we have a lot of existing properties that are without paved driveways.”
This proposed ordinance would prohibit parking of any kind on landscapedproperty including RVs.
“The new ordinance would also limit the amount of paving that can be added to parking areas in a residential area,” Molis said.
“If there was no limit, there would be some who would pave their entire yard,” according to Molis.
The parking area would be limited to 50 percent of the front yard. Side yards would be limited to 25 percent. Backyards would also be limited to 25 percent.
Molis said, “The objectives of this ordinance is to improve the look of the city, the issue of fire safety, and leakage of chemicals into the water table.”
The exemptions to this ordinance would include: vehicles used by the city while performing their duties, vehicles parked at a construction site, utility companies, agricultural implements left on the job site, and tow trucks, who are basically emergency responders.
Boats, trailers, and RVs are not exempt from this ordinance.
Mayor Spencer Smith said, “When we talk about parking in the driveway, one thing that we want to stress is our intent.
“We’re not trying to create Pleasantville or ‘The Truman Show’ but where people are trying to be neighborly — and some of the comments shared are not surprising but disconcerting. I think people need to take a step back and say that we’re living in community with others and we need to be thoughtful.”
There seemed to be consensus among the council members directing the staff to continue moving forward with the help of City Attorney Charlie Olson and other staff to answer questions and address concerns from the council about the ordinances.
Smith said,” This needs to be cleaned up because I don’t think we’re ready for Prime Time on this. Let’s bring it back to another workshop session in the near future.”
The final two agenda items, as presented by Building Official Michael Beard — the adoption of the 2018 International Swimming Pool and Spa Code (ISPSC) and the adoption of the 2020 National Electrical Code (NEC) — will come up for a vote at the Aug. 25 council meeting.
