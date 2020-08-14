City staff Tuesday presented the Harker Heights City Council with a draft Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, which will be reviewed by the council at its annual budget retreat today at City Hall.
Preliminary information reported at the Aug. 11 council meeting by Assistant Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee indicated that the budget is balanced and maintains the current tax rate of 67.70 cents per $100 property valuation.
Tax rate calculations had been received from the Bell County Appraisal District showing that the city’s proposed rate is higher than the no-new-revenue rate, formerly known as the effective rate, of 63.91 cents and lower that the voter approval rate, formerly called the rollback rate, of 69.78 cents.
The tentative schedule concerning the Harker Heights budget, tax rate, and public hearings is as follows:
Aug. 14: Council budget retreat and discussion
Aug. 25: Vote on preliminary tax rate and schedule public hearing
Sept. 8: Budget public hearing and adoption; ratification of tax increase; fee schedule adoption
Sept. 22: Tax rate public hearing and adoption
Tuesday’s council meeting began the presentation of a prestigious award to the Harker Heights Police Department.
HHPD was notified on July 23 that the department had received a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” award from the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Law Enforcement Recognition Program. There are 168 agencies across Texas that are recognized with this prestigious award.
The HHPD originally received this award from TPCA in December 2012. Recognized police agencies must undergo a voluntary onsite inspection every fourth year, and this makes the third successful inspection by the HHPD.
TPCA Recognition Program Director Max Westbrook, retired chief of the Rolling Wood Police Department, shared brief remarks about the award telephonically during the meeting.
In other business, council members considered a conditional-use permit (CUP) that was in violation of certain required conditions for a property at 2004 Warriors Path.
The owner, Larry Pilkey, had not met several conditions and was notified that the CUP was to be terminated, according to Joseph Molis, director of planning and development.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist and Councilman John Reider expressed displeasure with the lack of cooperation from Pilkey, saying that he has had more than enough time to complete the work required at the property.
Following a July 29 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, members of the commission voted 5-2 to recommend the CUP be terminated but gave the owner 45 days to meet the conditions that are currently in violation of the code of ordinances.
At Tuesday’s meeting the council voted 3-2 in favor of allowing the owner to complete the work in 45 days or the conditional-use permit would be officially terminated. Blomquist and Reider cast the opposing votes.
Also Tuesday, the council voted to grant a conditional-use permit to Mark and Donna McGee, property owners at 3910 Walden Creek Crossing to allow the construction of an accessory dwelling unit to house their aging parents.
The relatives now live in an RV on the property, which is out of compliance with the zoning district.
The item was passed by a 4-1 vote with Councilwoman Jackeline Fountain casting the opposing vote.
Items approved unanimously with a 5-0 vote included:.
A business operating as Decapolis Ministries Harker Heights Food Bank, 906 South Ann Blvd., received a temporary CUP permit of one year to allow a storage container that would enable the food bank to search for a more permanent site for its operation.
An order of a general election on Nov. 3, 2020, for the purpose of electing a mayor and council member, Place 4, for three-year terms. The term of office for the two elected positions will still end in May 2023, according to City Secretary Julie Helsham.
The election was to be held May 2 until Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing cities and school districts to move the general election to Nov. 3 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Council members also agreed that a contract be approved to conduct a joint election with Bell County.
A concept plan by Quintero Engineering for 7.07 acres of land located northeast of the intersection of East Knights Way and Cedar Knob Road. The plan, called the Escapology Addition, will consist of an 18,700-square-foot commercial building that will include an indoor Escape Room indoor amusement attraction and other suites for other similar businesses.
Preliminary platting of the Escapology addition.
