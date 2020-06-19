The partnership between a school district, two cities, and a private property owner will bring forth Nolan Middle School; the second middle school ever built within the city limits of Harker Heights.
Since it opened in 1987, the first and only middle school campus in the city has been Eastern Hills Middle School on Indian Trail.
Efforts of Killeen Independent School District, the cities of Harker Heights and Nolanville plus a private property owner will result in the opening this fall of a new middle school with with a student enrollment of more than 1,000 students and 100 staff members.
Construction began on the school on Oct. 10, 2018. The City of Harker Heights began planning infrastructure requirements for the campus well before construction ever began.
Director of Public Works Mark Hyde told the Herald, “The first task necessary for development of any property especially in this area of the city limits was the extension of water and wastewater mains.
The city began working on this some years ago and that part of the project was completed about the time construction got underway.”
The three entities involved in the building of Nolan Middle School quickly acknowledged the need to improve Warriors Path to accommodate the added traffic from the school and local developments.
“A joint agreement was entered into by the three entities to widen a portion of Warriors Path from just north of the school site to south of Pontotoc Drive,” said Jerry Bark, director of public relations.
This section of roadway will consist of curb and gutter construction and will also provide a three-lane roadway made up of two lanes each direction and a center turn lane.
The project will also provide deceleration lanes for the school and an 8-foot sidewalk on the western side of the property boundary.
The eastern boundary will be developed to accommodate a 10-foot sidewalk that will be added by the City of Nolanville at a later date.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith said, “We value our partnerships with KISD and Nolanville and we’re proud to provide this much needed infrastructure upgrade for our citizens.”
Harker Heights’ portion of the road improvement in front of the school was roughly $1.1 million, according to Bark.
“KISD and the City of Nolanville paid for a portion, as well,” he said.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “Working with a private property owner, the city was able to secure right-of-way from Pueblo Trace to the school site. This provides a vehicular and pedestrian connection to the residential areas located to the west of the school.
In a letter from Lt. Randy Stefek of the Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Management Unit to Mark Hyde, director of public works for the City of Harker Heights, Stefek stated that the campus sits between Warriors Path and Pueblo Trace with entrances and exits to the property on both roadways. Roadway construction is already taking place on Warriors Path to aide in increase traffic flow; however, Pueblo Trace will remain a minor residential street.
With support from the HHPD, the City Council at its June 9 meeting adopted a four-way stop sign placement for the Pueblo Trace, Pima Trail intersection.
Stefek also said that the line of sight in all directions is important to maintain low accident rates.
“This intersection currently has overgrown trees and shrubbery in need of trimming or removal,” he said.
The current Nolan Middle School on Jasper Drive in Killeen is scheduled to close at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
