The Harker Heights City Council, at a recent meeting, heard a report from City Manager David Mitchell, concerning the updating of the Bell County 9-1-1 Communications Center Agreement, which, in addition to Harker Heights, serves Killeen, Temple, Belton, and Bell County (county events) and pays for one-half of the center’s operating costs.
The original agreement, set up in 2002, established a Regulatory Board of Operations (RBO) that consisted of the four city managers and the Bell County judge. Under the updated agreement, the fire chiefs are now members of the RBO and serve as technicians on the board. Now that the chiefs attend, the RBO has eight members and represents all the cities served by the 9-1-1 Center, which is located in Belton.
Mitchell said, “The most significant part of this is how first responders are dispatched to what are termed as ‘events.’ It is the chief’s decision in each city as to what police or fire equipment will be sent to a scene after the dispatch is received from the 9-1-1 Center.”
A typical “event” might be a two-vehicle crash and that would call for an EMS Unit plus a police cruiser. Chiefs make decisions at the fire stations as to what apparatus are going to respond, and that’s perfectly acceptable, but the agreement states they must notify all other chiefs in the group that the definition of “event” has changed.
“In fairness to everyone, we must communicate with each other when “events” are modified because it’s how the RBO is billed for services,” Mitchell said.
Bell County has already reviewed and approved multiple changes to the agreement. Other member cities are scheduled to approve the agreement by the end of June.
In other business, the City Council approved a request for preliminary plat for the subdivision referred to as the Enclave at Indian Trail on a 16.92-acre tract of land directly to the east of Central Fire Station.
The applicant, Joseph Theriot, representing Republic Engineering, said, “The proposed development will consist of 37 residential duplex lots, which is one more than presented in the Concept Plan.”
In other business from the June 8 meeting, the council agreed to waive the interest on liens in the amount of $5,389.37 on property at 1416 Shoshoni Trail.
The council also approved creating the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee (CIAC) in compliance with the Impact Fee Statutes found in Chapter 395 of the local government code.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde said, “The council on June 1 decided to appoint a CIAC to serve in an advisory capacity throughout the impact fee update process, land use assumptions, capital improvement plans and impact fee rates.”
The city staff recommends that the council appoint the Harker Heights Planning and Zoning Commission (PNZ) where at least one member is a representative of the real estate, development or building industries and appoint Bobby Hoxworth as an additional CIAC member from the Harker Heights extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Place 1 Councilwoman Jennifer McCann suggested that it would be an advantage to have a developer/builder on the CIAC.
In response to McCann’s comment, Mitchell said, “We could include the homebuilders by inviting them to a future meeting so they can participate in the discussion.”
