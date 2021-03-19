The annual Paws in the Park event is set to return March 27 to Purser Park, 100 W. Mountain Lion Road, in Harker Heights. The free, dog-centric event will run from 1 to 5 p.m., and is a family event that is appropriate for all ages.
Paws in the Park is a collaboration between the Harker Heights Activities Center, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Formerly known as Puppy Palooza, Paws in the Park is now in its fifth year.
The event will feature several activities to include an agility course, pet adoption opportunities, pet services and products, and vendors with dog-related items for purchase.
There are also several contests scheduled, all of which will take place at Pavilion B. The Dog and Owner Lookalike contest will be held at 2 p.m.; the Best Dressed contest will be at 2:45 p.m.; the Best Dog Trick contest will be at 3:30 p.m.; and the Smallest Dog and Biggest Dog contest will take place at 4:15 p.m. (Entrants for the Smallest Dog must be over the age of one.)
Activities Center Coordinator Sara Gibbs said prizes will be awarded in each of the above categories for first, second, and third place. A set of dog tags engraved with the event name, year, and contest name will be part of the prizes awarded to each winner.
Gibbs said, “Patrons can bring their furry friends to run the agility course,” enjoy the dog park area, and participate in the contests. But, she cautioned, “Dogs must be on a leash outside the (fenced) dog park area, and be current on all vaccinations.”
Social distancing and face coverings arehighly recommended for the event.
“We are very excited to be hosting Paws in the Park again this year,” Gibbs said.
For any questions or for more information, call Gibbs at the Activities Center at 254-953-5493, or go to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/programs-events/special-events.
