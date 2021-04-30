The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, Activities Center, and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library joined forces last weekend to bring the Fun Day in the Park event to the community. Held at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights last Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., it had many activities for families to enjoy.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an interview that the event was a great way to encourage those who don’t normally use the parks to see what they have to offer, as well as provide who do use the park with a surprise with some extra activities.
Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said the event had several food and art vendors, family activities, and music playing throughout the event.
“We had things for kids as well as adults,” she said.
The library welcomed the spring season by holding several activities in the playground area that were geared toward children and which focused on gardening and the monarch butterfly. Youngblood said in an email communication, “We celebrated spring with gardening with the kids, monarch butterfly life cycle displays, butterfly crafts, a huge monarch butterfly photo area, and with rock painting. Children were able to plant either in the community garden or in pots that they could take home.”
There was also rock painting, and Batman from the Bell County ComicCon made an appearance for photo opportunities.
In other areas of the park, the Activities Center popup activities trailer provided activities for children that were geared more for outdoor fitness, such as balls to kick around and hula hoops.
A few hundred people turned out for the free family event. Youngblood said that at least 80 children took part in the planting activity alone, which doesn’t count the many other children who chose to do other activities, or their parents. “It was well-received,” she said. “We were very excited about the reception.”
Gibbs said of the event, “It was a nice little evening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.