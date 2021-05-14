According to the National Park Trust website, Kids to Parks Day is held annually on the third day of May and is a day of outdoor play.
Now in its 11th year, it’s a day for children and families to discover, explore, and connect with the great outdoors.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department and the Harker Heights Activities Center are working together to help area children and their families celebrate Kids to Parks Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday, at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way in Harker Heights.
Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo said, coincidentally, “It’s also opening weekend for baseball and softball, so there will be a lot of families out there.
“The idea of this is about unstructured play,” he continued, “just getting kids exploring, (fostering) creativity, (playing) new games. It’s about kids being kids.”
To that end, Trujillo said, “This year we will have a pop-up program with our brand-new Parks and Recreation popup trailer.” This will be located by the playground area in the park and will have several fun activities for kids that aren’t what he called “structured programs (such as organized sports are). These activities will include opportunities to play games like catch, giant Jenga, and giant Connect Four.
Arkansas Jacksonport State Park superintendent Mark Ballard is quoted as saying via parktrust.org, “Kids today need outdoor and cultural experiences found in our parks, which help them connect and discover something about themselves.”
Trujillo said that the purpose of Kids to Parks Day is “to celebrate the outdoors and being with families. Take your kids out ... it doesn’t matter where you are. It can be a neighborhood park, just get outdoors with your family.”
For more information, contact Trujillo at 254-953-5466, or visit parktrust.org, where there are also several downloadable activities and resources for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.