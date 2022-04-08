The City of Nolanville is preparing for its 2nd Annual Monarch Festival, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Located at the aptly named Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Ave., this community event will have free kites and butterfly wings for children (while supplies last) a petting zoo, music, vendors, and face painting. Adults and children alike are invited to have fun with these activities all while helping us highlight the importance and plight of the monarch butterfly.
“Our focus is to bring awareness to the community of the importance of the monarch butterfly. One out of three bites of food we consume is pollinated by a butterfly or a bee, yet their population numbers are down despite a slight rebound last year. Their numbers are still far below where they need to be” said Kerry Fillip, Nolanville Economic Development Corporation coordinator. “It is so important we get those numbers back up.”
Every spring, the monarch butterfly leaves Mexico and travels to the United States to lay eggs. In the fall, they return to Mexico for warmer weather.
“We are right in the window for their spring migration, and we make sure to plant native nectars and floras that attract them the most,” said Kara Escajeda, Nolanville’s city manager. “The official plant of Nolanville, Greg’s Blue Mist, is the one we find they like the best.”
“This is our first big event of the year in Nolanville, and we are so excited to be together again with our neighbors and community,” said Jennifer Shidler, Community Outreach Coordinator with the City of Nolanville. “We had such great turnout to all our events last year and we are ready to carry that momentum over into 2022.
While the Monarch Festival is open to everyone, it is important to note that parking at the event will be limited. The city asks that those residents living in the Woodlands (formerly known as the Plaza), the Ridges and Cedar Heights (also known as the “dog streets”) to help with traffic and congestion by walking to Monarch Park.
As a reminder, there is a paved path off near 322 Nolan Ridge that connects that neighborhood directly to the park.
Those driving to the event are encouraged to utilize the spaces at the park, and then to park on Nolan Ridge, Dober, Boxer & Pointer streets and to walk over.
For more information on this event, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/529931768649977
