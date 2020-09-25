The city of Harker Heights recently promoted Assistant Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee to the position of finance director, effective Sept. 19, the city announced in a news release.
Lealiiee served as the city’s assistant finance director for 10 years. Prior to being named assistant finance director, Lealiiee served as the city’s finance coordinator for seven years.
Lealiiee is a member of both the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas and the Government Finance Officers Association.
She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting.
“I am proud of Ayesha’s leadership and steady hand on the wheel during a very turbulent time,” City Manager David Mitchell said. “Her promotion to the finance director is well deserved”.
