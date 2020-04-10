The city of Harker Heights holds an outdoor citywide Easter egg hunt every year, an event that is always highly anticipated by area residents.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library also usually holds an egg hunt in conjunction with at least one of its children’s programs, as well.
In an effort to maintain these traditions, there are actually three Easter egg hunts that are running over the weekend that will be available for people to participate in and that have been tweaked to allow for social distancing in light of the current restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The city of Harker Heights is holding a social distancing EGG-cellent Easter Egg Drive and Hunt, which can be done from the safety of one’s own car.
People around the city have hung decorated paper eggs in windows and other visible areas around their homes. A master list of residents who have done this will be available on the Parks and Recreation’s website (on the special events page) by 9 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Participants can hunt for these eggs during daylight hours from Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12.
Activities Center and events manager Nichole Broemer said in a press release, “We encourage many to participate so we would have lots of eggs to find and do not forget to look for eggs at businesses.
She further stated, “Remember to stay safe, keep social distancing by staying in your vehicle, and enjoy finding as many eggs as you can throughout the city.”
Parks and Recreation is also teaming up with the Heights library to bring an online egg hunt. People can visit the Parks and Recreation’s and library’s websites and explore the different pages to find as many virtual eggs as possible.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We’re going to have graphics of eggs on the websites … (people can) count the number of eggs that they find, and e-mail reference@harkerheights.gov to let us know how many they found.”
The hunt goes all weekend long beginning on Friday, and Youngblood said, “We will put out the (total egg) number on Monday so anything missed, (people) can go back to find.”
Finally, the Heights library is having a 360 Egg Hunt. “We will hide eggs and do a 360 (degree) panoramic view of our library so people can see if they can find them. People can move the screen so it’s a little bit interactive.”
Youngblood said that the 360 Hunt will also have another special element to it.
“We’re also putting out a list of other things to find, like a treasure hunt list.”
Go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ to access this hunt beginning on Friday and running through Sunday.
Broemer said of the various hunts, “People can participate from home or their car and comply with the social distancing and keep safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.