In a joint venture between the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, the annual tree lighting ceremony this year will be a virtual one. However, they have found a way to make the event one that involves the entire community.
Recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson said that because of the ongoing COVID situation, “We wanted to have something that resembled the original tree lighting, and have everybody have a part in it.”
Since many people will be putting up their trees right after Thanksgiving, Hanson said the city is asking for people to shoot a short video of their own tree lighting and email the video to him at jhanson@harkerheights.gov. Eligible submissions should be about five seconds in length, and hold no vulgar or inappropriate content.
From there, he said, “I will put a compilation of all of (the videos) together of all the people lighting their trees, and then we’ll share it on Facebook so everyone can watch it and take part.”
The video will also include the city’s own Christmas tree lighting at Harker Heights City Hall. The completed video will be available to watch on the Parks and Rec Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 3, the day of the city’s tree lighting ceremony.
Hanson reminded viewers to “like” the Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr, and to “Please remember to have fun and be safe while participating.”
Hanson said there will also be, “a little prize for the top 10 videos.” These will be sponsored by Award Specialties in Harker Heights.
Videos should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
Hanson said, “It’s going to be fun. I’m hoping (people) will send in their videos so we can get everybody in.”
