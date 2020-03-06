A retirement party was held Feb. 27 to honor Alberta Barrett for her more than 27 years of service as finance director for the city of Harker Heights.
Well-wishers met in the Conference Room at City Hall to express sentiments to Barrett whose retirement took effect on Feb. 28.
She moved from Harker Heights to Del Rio over the weekend and the first day in March. She reported for work as the finance director for the City of Del Rio on Monday.
“The main reason I moved was to be nearer to the oldest of my three sons, who is a game warden,” Barrett said. “I’ll also be in much closer proximity to my grandchildren.”
In an interview with the Herald two days before her retirement party, Barrett, 60, said she began working with the city in 1990. After working in banking for 11 years, she completed her accounting degree at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas. She took a two-year break and completed a master’s degree in public administration.
Barrett said, “I was born and raised here and am a graduate of Killeen High School. My first job out of high school was with Fort Hood National Bank and First National Bank.
“I began working for the City when the administration building was at 901 South Ann,” Barrett recalled.
“I’m glad we moved and that building was finally torn down. In the office where I worked, termite season wreaked havoc as they crawled all over my walls.”
Recalling the days of the past, Barrett said that when she started working for the city in 1990, the cash on the financial statement totaled $440,000. Now, it’s over $20 million.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald that Alberta embodied the very definition of the word “trust.”
“She gave the city managers, council members and department heads great confidence in the city’s finances. She knew them inside them and out and was always learning,” he said.
Barrett said, “Even though I was in the leadership position, this happened because of so many other dedicated people like my eight staff members in finance, City Manager Steve Carpenter, the city council and especially their support in approving policies that would allow the growth of Harker Heights. It took everyone.
“Even our external auditors played a big part in teaching our citizens about growth and the importance of being financially transparent and accountable for what we were doing.”
“When Steve Carpenter joined the team, the city’s mind set changed.” Barrett said. His ideas, policies and focus helped us to expand into multiyear budgeting and other areas, so we could begin planning for growth.”
Barrett did leave the city for a short time and went back to banking and to Killeen ISD.
A tearful Barrett told the Herald a story about getting calls from Carpenter telling her he had gone through two finance directors in two years.
Barrett said, “Steve asked me, don’t you want to come back and I said, yes, I would love to come back. We made a good team.”
“Steve was a forward thinker and he spent a lot of time at my office sharing creative ideas and thoughts that he was convinced would put the city on a glide path to success. I thank him for being such a strong motivator and teacher,” she said.
Concerning Barrett’s service to the city of Harker Heights, Mayor Spencer Smith said, “Her biggest contribution was attention to detail and a sense of duty.
“She continued a tradition that began three years prior to her becoming the full-time finance director and that was 30 years of recognition as being a fiscally responsible city.”
