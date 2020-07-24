The City of Harker Heights on Monday showed its first virtual public forum to further engage residents in the development of an ordinance addressing the issues of heavy vehicles and parking on the grass within the city limits.
The virtual public forum will be available for viewing through Aug. 10 in the following ways: the city’s website-www.harkerheights.gov, on Facebook-harkerheightstx and at Twitter-@harkerheightstx.
Director of Planning and Development Joseph Molis, Senior Planner Courtney Peres and Interim Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark wrote and collaborated on the format of the virtual public forum. Molis is the narrator of the video.
In addition to the video, a portion of the virtual public forum includes a form for residents that can be used to ask questions or leave comments for the city staff.
A Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) document will be formulated based on the comments received.
Within the context of the video, Molis, says, “This presentation is a follow-up to numerous concerns expressed at a public forum held on July 15, 2019. Since that time, city staff has been writing draft ordinances that will prohibit heavy-vehicle parking and parking on lawns in residential areas.”
In addition to watching the video, city staff is asking that residents provide questions, concerns or comments about the proposed ordinances either through the virtual forum, the city’s website or directly to Jerry Bark at jbark@harkerheights.gov (254-953-5600).
City staff will listen to, document, and analyze all comments and concerns, reply to comments (if requested), and take those comments to the City Council to produce the final versions of the ordinances.
Concerning the parking of certain heavy vehicles, city staff has simplified the current ordinance to read, “It shall be unlawful for a person who owns or operates a heavy vehicle, except a recreational vehicle, to park or leave a vehicle standing that would be an intrusion on any residential zoned property.
Molis said, “We receive complaints that cars parked on the grass create a negative appearance for neighborhoods, reduce property values and make it difficult to sell homes.”
“There are also safety concerns including blocked “lines-of-sight for traffic that impedes access by first responders, leaking of chemicals into the ground and potentially starting fires on parched grass during the dry season.”
In answer to that, city staff drafted another ordinance that reads, “It shall be an offense for a person to park a vehicle, trailer, or recreational vehicle on a landscaped area in a residential zoning district.”
Additionally, all-weather parking areas in residential zoning districts shall require an approved building permit.
Molis explains in the virtual public forum that once residents have viewed the video up until Aug. 10, 2020, city staff will compile input from the presentation and other sources into final draft ordinances.
The City Council will first review and discuss the final drafts in a workshop on Aug. 18 beginning at 3 p.m. Council members will then meet on Aug. 25 at a 5 p.m. meeting to vote on whether to adopt the ordinances.
If approved, the ordinances will go into effect immediately but will not be fully enforced for a year to allow for preparation and educating the public about the new ordinances.
The city will advertise the new ordinances via social media, press releases and flyers in water bills.
The final step will be to actively connect with non-compliant property owners to make sure they are yielding to the new guidelines.
