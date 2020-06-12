Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell, in his report to council members at Tuesday’s meeting, listed reopening dates for the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department.
Opening Monday will be outdoor basketball courts, drinking fountains (bottle fillers only), exercise stations at Carl Levin Park, and playgrounds.
Open now are the dog park at Purser Park, parks and recreation administration offices, park restrooms, pavilions (no rentals or groups over 10), picnic tables and trails.
Opening on July 2 will be the Carl Levin Park Pool with limited capacity, but that date is tentative, based on the availability of trained, certified lifeguards and state recommendations.
Closed or to be determined are the city’s activities center, athletic field rentals, pavilion rentals, recreation center programming and open gym, senior programming, youth athletic leagues and adult athletic leagues.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Achee told the Herald, “Concerning the closing of facilities and reopening dates, they are based on recommendations from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the National Recreation and Park Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Be advised that all dates are subject to change. Programming and Special Event restarts will vary,” Achee said. “Amenities that are closed or TBD have either already been canceled or are awaiting further guidance from the State of Texas and Bell County.”
Some of the same standards affect all parks and recreation amenities that are opening or reopening.
Those include guidelines such as: the gathering of groups no larger than 10 people, maximizing physical distance of at least 6 feet away from others, bringing your own sports equipment, water and hand sanitizer, don’t visit parks and facilities or participate in programs if you are sick or were recently exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and don’t gather in crowded areas.
The Parks and Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Face coverings are recommended and social distancing is required for anyone visiting the facility.
