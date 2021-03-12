The familiar phrases “Change is hard” and “Old habits are hard to break” are best known by Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell and Director of Public Works Mark Hyde in light of the transition Monday to the modern approach of a side-loading trash truck known as a “One Arm Bandit.”
With the changes to the residential solid waste collection service, the council at their Feb. 9 meeting unanimously approved a revised solid waste ordinance to coincide with the automated side-load collection utilizing polycart garbage containers.
After the meeting, Mitchell told the Herald, “What we’ve seen in the first few days is what we expected in terms of comments from citizens.”
The city had used the back loading trucks since the 1970s, so city leaders knew there were going to be some birthing pains.
One resident spoke during the Presentations From Citizens portion of Tuesday’s meeting and said she was extremely unhappy with the 96-gallon can and asked how the city could do this to residents.
Hyde pointed out during the meeting that there are special collection services available for residential dwelling units where all occupants over the age of 16 are physically incapable of transporting garbage and/or rubbish to the property curbside. A statement or certification from a licensed medical doctor will be required to substantiate the incapacity.
Mitchell said, “We’re not seeking the results of a complete physical exam. We just want the medical community to help confirm that there are people who just cannot do what’s required to get the trash to the curb and there is help available.”
According to Hyde, “Applications are now available at the Public Works Counter at City Hall now and will soon be available on the city’s website. The applicant’s section authorizes Harker Heights personnel or a solid waste contractor to enter the property and empty their garbage container.
Next, is a physician/optometrist’s certification that states a resident is physically disabled and unable to push a loaded polycart to and from the curb.”
There will also be a form to be filled out by an investigator to confirm the special collection service request.
Another form available is a request to switch from a 96-gallon cart to a 64-gallon cart and to order additional carts.
Mitchell said, “A lot of people are confused and there are items that shouldn’t be at the curb, the carts are overflowing and are facing the wrong direction, so we still have a lot of educating to do.
“We promise we’ll give them the time they need. We’re not going to come around and punish them for that. We’ll show them what they need to know moving forward.”
The Herald, in driving the streets of Harker Heights, have been carts that are overflowing, items at the curb that will not be picked up by the side loading trucks, such as plastic bags, wood, and a variety of items that can be transported by residents at no cost to the Recycling Drop Center, 1761 FM 2410. To enter, just display your latest water bill.
Meanwhile, the Herald tracked a side-loading truck on the streets Wednesday for the third day of waste collection. Its plain to see what is picked up and what’s left behind.
The green 96-gallon carts are to supposed to be firmly closed, with the wheels facing toward the curb, enabling the automated trucks to grab the cart properly.
Trash that does not fit inside the closed cart will not be picked up.
A brochure provided by Waste Management states clearly what is expected of residents.
