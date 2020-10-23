The city’s Mobility 2030 Sidewalk Plan, originally adopted in May 2014, has been updated to identify future sidewalks to be constructed on existing roadways in Harker Heights.
Councilmembers, at an Oct. 20 workshop, heard a report from Joseph Molis, director of planning and development, about three different types of sidewalks in the plan that were supplemented in October 2015.
Based upon their use, the categories are: Promenade sidewalks, whose main function is to provide intercommunity accessibility connecting community centers or major facilities as well as critical intersections in the City. Connector sidewalks that link with the principal sidewalk system to accommodate trips of moderate length with a lower level of travel mobility and a higher level of land access. They collect residential paths and channel them to public nodes such as parks, schools, hospitals and shopping centers. The third category — residential sidewalks — are commonly located along neighborhoods and pull together traffic from residential areas and direct people to the connectors and promenades.
“We divided the proposed sidewalks into 40 total projects with the intention of developing a priority list of sidewalk projects that could be completed as funding becomes available from the City’s budget or grant opportunities,” Molis said.
The city manager, assistant city manager, planning director, senior planner, parks director, public works director, assistant public works director, along with representatives from the police department and Killeen ISD, scored the projects.
The first place sidewalk project turned out to be the area of Indian Trail from East Central Texas Expressway to East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The ranking system included sidewalk classification, proximity to schools, transit, parks, other city facilities and commercial hubs. Other factors considered were existing facilities on the project and opposite sides and gaps or missing links. Subjective factors included citizen requests; council requests and the scorer’s top 10 projects.
Councilwoman Jody Nicholas spoke about Stillhouse Lake Road from Knights Way to Thomas Streetbeing, which ranked fifth in the top 10.
“I would like to see that moved up on the list only because of the traffic,” she said. “When Cedar Brook is done, there will be hundreds and hundreds of houses there. Children and adults walk to schools and Walmart, and there’s no walkway right now.”
Annexation talks
The council also discussed the annexation of Stone Lake Trails residential subdivision, with approximately 134 acres comprised of 175 residential lots in the city’s eastern extraterritorial jurisdiction and abutting the Harker Heights city limits just to the east of High Oak Drive.
Heights Public Works Director Mark Hyde explained that the subdivison’s current water and sewer provider belong to the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation.
Mike Emmons is the developer of this subdivision and has requested sanitary sewer service from the city, according to Hyde.
The city staff has indicated that the voluntary annexation of the subdivision property would be required to obtain sanitary sewer service.
Hyde said, “Emmons is agreeable to the voluntary annexation, and Dog Ridge has agreed to relinquish the sanitary sewer ... to the City of Harker Heights contingent upon (Dog Ridge) keeping the water to serve the residential subdivision drinking water but not guaranteeing fire protection of 1,000 gallons per minute of fire flow volume for the subdivision over time.”
Harker Heights is now offering Dog Ridge an emergency water system interconnection agreement with only the Stone Lake Trails subdivision. This will be for the sole purpose of supplementing the Dog Ridge water system in the event of a residential structure fire. This interconnection will be installed at the developer’s expense and the city will have the sole authority to open the valve should additional water flow be needed in the future during a fire, officials said.
