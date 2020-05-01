The city of Harker Heights will adjust some of its operations next week, including reopening some municipal facilities, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest directives regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Public Information Director Jerry Park, the city continues to monitor and receive updates from the Bell County Public Health District, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
In accordance with the governor’s latest directive, city has adjusted its health protocols in choosing to reopen municipal facilities, Bark said.
Operational Changes
(Effective May 4):
• City Hall
Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
o The lobby area will be open and available for patrons to conduct business for planning, code enforcement, permitting, utility payment, new utility connections, administration requests, and court business (except for trials).
• Public Meetings
o City Council meetings will continue as planned. The council will conduct a telephonic meeting to contain the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with Governor Abbott’s declaration of the COVID-19 public health threat and action to temporarily suspend certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act issued on March 16, 2020. Updates will be posted on City’s webpage if the meeting dates and methods are changed.
o Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct their meeting via teleconference on May 27.
o All other citizen board meetings are canceled until otherwise posted.
• Municipal Court Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
o Actual jury and bench trials are being delayed until further notice.
o Virtual hearings and arraignments will begin on May 7.
o Lobby will be open to conduct court business (with the exception to trials) at City Hall beginning May 4.
• Activities Center
o Closed until further notice.
o All senior programs and events are canceled until further notice.
• Library Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
o Will open to patrons for library services.
o Modified computer access for patrons — by appointment only.
o Children interactive functions, exhibits, programming, and play areas will remain closed
o The drive-thru will be open during the hours indicated.
o Library catalog accessible on the Virtual Library at www.harkerheights.gov/virtuallibrary
• Recreation Center Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
o Lobby area will open for business.
o No gym or classroom activity until further notice.
o All Recreation Center room reservations have been canceled.
• Parks & Outdoor Facilities
o Trails and green space will remain open
o Disc Golf Course will remain open for groups of 4 or less per basket
o Dog Park will remain open
o Community Garden will remain open
o Restrooms, Pavilions, Playgrounds, Basketball Courts, Water Fountains will remain closed
o Recreation Center reopened for walk-in service
o No open gym
o Programs will remain postponed
o Swimming Pool operations postponed
• Utility Collections Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
o Lobby will open for establishing new accounts or scheduling and making payments.
o The city encourages all payments to be made by utilizing the drive-thru window or online at
www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/online-water-bill-payment or by the telephone 254-953-5630.
• Police and Fire Departments
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
o Lobby will open to the public
Closures, amended hours and cancellations are in collaboration with Bell County, state, and federal recommendations. The revised hours will allow for additional cleaning and maintenance of the facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The city will continue to monitor county, state, and federal guidance as the situation continues to change rapidly.
Bark asked that residents Please continue to share this information with family and friends and to monitor the city’s webpage at www.harkerheights.gov/covid19 for the latest updates regarding COVID-19.
By Bob MasseyHerald correspondent
Two major construction projects began Monday in Harker Heights, and both were within about three city blocks of each other. The common denominator of this street improvement work was the creation of one lane of traffic at the location where workers and huge equipment congregated, taking up several lanes that smaller vehicles use as their routes to get across town by way of Harker Heights and Killeen. A widening project along Farm-to-Market 2410/Knights Way that created a connection from the 2410 bridge to the Killeen city limits was completed last summer. According to Mark Hyde, public works director for the City of Harker Heights, the cost was over $6.8 million and includes a center left turn lane and two traffic lanes going east and west. There are sidewalks on each side plus sound walls on the westbound side. One is along Redwood Circle and the other is at Highland Oaks. The sound wall ends near Roy Reynolds Drive. In addition, there’s a turn lane going back toward Killeen at Market Heights and two extra lanes going southbound on FM 2410 at the bridge. Another left turn lane allows traffic into Market Heights from thewest on Knights Way.The current construction project on FM 2410 is the last phase of making major changes to the sound wall. The wall created some line-of-sight issues for drivers coming out onto 2410 from Redwood Circle and Highland Oaks. The wall was originally constructed in a way that vehicles had to pull out to an unsafe distance to see the traffic flow on FM 2410. This final phase should alleviate the problem.Just a few blocks away was a resurfacing project in the right lane on the Interstate 14 frontage road between the FM 2410 bridge and the entrance ramp near Rudy’s restaurant. In a news release issued Thursday by Jake Smith at the Waco District Office of the Texas Department of Transportation, Smith stated that TxDOT would temporarily close all westbound lanes on the I-14 frontage road from Stan Schlueter Loop to SH 195 for pavement repairs. “These closures began April 28 and will end May 1,” according to Smith. Closures during days of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.Additionally, crews plan to perform pavement repairs on all I-14 eastbound frontage road lanes from Simmons Road to FM 1670. Those repairs will be ongoing throughout the day on Friday, May 1. During the closures, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Closures are subject to rescheduling depending on the weather. Farther east on I-14, crews continued the widening project on the highway just east of Nolanville. The center median has been cleared and leveled in preparation for paving, as the roadway is enlarged to three lanes in each direction.Work crews are constructing a new bridge over Nolan Creek east of the Paddy Hamilton Road exit as part of the widening project.Concrete barriers are in place along the entire work area between Indian Trail in Harker Heights and the Simmons Road exit west of Belton.Also, an on-ramp just west of Nolanville has been closed to facilitate construction work in the area.
