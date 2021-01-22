On March 1, the city will be changing the method of residential curbside trash pickup.
For 43 consecutive years, Waste Management, Inc., has been administering solid waste collection for the city of Harker Heights.
Bags of trash left at the curb will no longer be picked up by workers hanging onto the back of a truck meandering down the streets.
The City Council recently approved a new contract with Waste Management, which will be in effect through February 2025. It brings with it an unusual way of collecting waste that is vastly different from thecustomary way of the past.
Director of Public Works Mark Hyde said, “We’re excited about these five new automated side-loading trucks and the 96-gallon poly carts that will provide much better service and cleaner streets.”
All trash bags with solid waste — including brush and debris, household garbage, leaves, grass clippings and brush — must fit inside the poly cart with the lid closed. The 96-gallon poly cart will be provided to each residential customer.
According to City Manager David Mitchell, “Spray painting addresses on these carts is not allowed. Only the use of adhesive vinyl stickers will be acceptable.”
People with special needs who need assistance moving the cart from their residence to the curb can call 254-953-5649 and City Staff will forward that request to Waste Management Inc.
“We selected the 96-gallon size carts because of the extra amount of solid waste created during holidays and other times of the year,” Hyde said. “After a month, however, if some of our residents want the 64-gallon size cart instead, they can have one at the same cost by contacting the City of Harker Heights at 254-953-5649. Those requests will then be forwarded to Waste Management. Both size carts can be purchased for $5 a month per cart.”
Additional trash outside the cart will not be collected.
Mayor Spencer Smith, in a letter that is being distributed to all residents, said, “Remember that the Recycling Drop Center is available free of charge for residents. Information about the Drop Center is available at https://harkerheights.gov/recycling-drop-center.
The Recycling Drop Center also accepts old trash cans.
During a discussion on the subject at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist asked, “What about my old, dilapidated can? When will they pick it up and take it away?”
Hyde said that when the service begins on March 1, residents can attach signage such as “Take Me Away” to the old can and that will be sufficient to let workers know that the can is to be removed.
The old ones will be loaded onto a separate rear-load truck and taken away. Waste Management will dispose of any unwanted customer-owned containers in March.
Hyde, said, “Waste Management representatives tell us that the handle and wheels of the poly cart must face the curb. Technology is here to stay and directions must be followed.”
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark provided a list of services that are included in the new sanitation contract.
Bark said, “Information about the new waste collection system will be available on the city’s main website and the public works garbage and recycling button on the site.
We will promote a variety of information each week about this major change in the waste collection process. Those include,”
The new trucks will be delivered in February.
Solid waste collection remains twice weekly for residential customers.
Solid waste collection will continue on the same days of the week as now currently scheduled for residential customers.
Waste Management will provide the 96-gallon poly cart to each residential customer.
The residential solid waste fee will remain the same.
If needed, citizens will be able to utilize the drop site on FM 2410, free of charge.
City and Waste Management Staff have announced the following timeline as to how the service will be implemented:
Information will be available on social media outlets beginning Monday, January 25 and will continue weekly up until the start of the service.
Billing inserts with information about the new service will begin January 19.
The 10,500 poly carts will be delivered on February 15 to the City of Harker Heights for the purpose of storage.
The poly carts and an attached bi-fold information packet on each cart are scheduled to arrive at resident’s homes between February 16-21.
The new service begins Monday, March 1.
In a letter from the mayor that is being distributed through the water bill mailing cycle, he states that residents can inform themselves on the city’s new trash service through the city’s main website: www.harkerheights.gov, the city’s Facebook site and the flyer that is provided with each new trash cart.
For residents who are interested, the city has a 96-gallon trash cart on display for viewing at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Bark said, “There is a 96-gallon poly cart on display next to Utility Collections in the lobby at City Hall.
Prior to the adjournment of Tuesday’s meeting, Smith said, “We need to go back to the main reasons we’re doing this. Number one is that technology is changing with Waste Management when it comes to personnel issues and trucks. It is the wave of the future.
“The concern from the City standpoint is how to deal with this across Harker Heights. It is a public health and safety issue because of the critters such as foxes, cats, dogs and other animals who have been ripping into those plastic bags and spreading things all over the neighborhoods. I think that our residents need to understand that this is a quality of life issue for the city of Harker Heights.”
Bark said, “It’s the desire of the City Council and staff to provide our citizens the required services to keep their homes, neighborhoods and streets healthy, safe and clean.”
