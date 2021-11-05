As life continually changes before my eyes, I hear the words and music in my head of one of my favorite songs, “Turn, Turn, Turn” recorded in 1965 by the musical group The Byrds.
The song received notice in the Grammy Hall of Fame because of its message about the reality of our existence. The words come from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 in the Old Testament and it’s just great music!
“To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven.
A time to be born, a time to die
A time to plant, a time to reap.
A time to kill, a time to heal.
A time to laugh, a time to weep
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven.
A time to build up, a time to break down
A time to dance, a time to mourn
A time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together.
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every purpose, under heaven.
A time of love, a time of hate
A time of war, a time of peace
A time you may embrace, to time to refrain from embracing.
To everything (turn, turn, turn)
There is a season (turn, turn, turn)
And a time to every person, under heaven.
A time to gain, a time to lose
A time to rend, a time to sew
A time for love, a time for hate
A time for peace, I swear it’s not too late.”
As a teenager, and liberal song leader type in church, I thought that despite the fact that the message is clear, yet hard-hitting, there must be some way to get this song published in church hymnals, but it wasn’t to be. It spoke to me personally, however, in a strong way, and its truths have been everlasting through the ages.
There’s lots of good in this world, but it is a difficult time for humanity, and the evil side of this life is at times hard to understand.
“Turn, Turn, Turn,” covers the gambit of the issues of life and that’s why it speaks to me, personally. It’s all there.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m no Bible scholar and regretfully have never been one to spend time reading the Bible except to prepare for Bible tests at a Christian college.
It’s not spoken words that move me but songs with an optimistic message that I can latch on to and get me through each day. There’s not many like that anymore, and it’s a shame.
This column was not meant to encourage you to walk the aisle at church this Sunday but hopefully bring good news to your day.
My family was not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but my parents taught me the importance of being kind to others, expressing appreciation, handing out compliments, and always encouraging other people when they’re down and out and being a good listener. Thanks, Mom and Dad, for being great parents despite the challenges of life.
My dad, who was the executive vice president of First National Bank in Throckmorton, Texas, was the most caring man I ever knew. He unselfishly helped people with their financial situations and his family members still tell me about the type of person he was.
I think about my parents and brother more and more as I continually add birthdays every year.
As life changes, remember there is a time to every purpose under heaven.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
