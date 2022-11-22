For all the hot-weather lovers around here, I will preface my column by saying “I’m sorry.” I’m sorry that you have to read about my joy of cold weather and how welcome the recent cold snap has been.
As I stood on the sideline at Leo Buckley Stadium last week during the waning minutes of Harker Heights’ resounding win in the first round of the playoffs against Mansfield, a stiff wind blew, chilling my exposed hands to the bone. But I couldn’t have been more thrilled.
Being from Iowa, I am used to the cold. I believe I have said in previous columns that I feel my blood has thinned out since being here, and while that may mean I feel cold at temperatures higher than I would’ve in Iowa, I still rather enjoy it.
As I told a couple of colleagues in the press box at Leo Buckley last week prior to venturing into the stiff winds, I would take that weather over sweltering heat any day of the week. I’m not a huge fan of sweating profusely while trying to do my job.
Living in Texas, believe me, even prior to my time at the Herald, I have had plenty of days where sweat has been pouring from my face and all over.
In my opinion, there’s nothing quite like opening the door in the morning and getting hit with a blast of cold air. It truly wakes you up and refreshes you.
I won’t let myself do all the talking, though.
Business Insider a few years ago put together a list of 10 surprising health benefits of cold weather.
Here are the 10, according to Business Insider
1) Cooler temps boost your brain: Studies have shown that people perform tasks better when the room is set to a cooler temperature than a warmer one. I, for one, can attest that I can get sleepy if the room is too warm. But this also has to do with glucose. In the summer, the brain uses more glucose for the mental process than it does in the winter.
2) Cold weather might help you burn calories: OK, who here doesn’t need to burn off calories? I know some people are trying to gain muscle mass or work strenuous jobs and need the calories, but I’m sure most would agree this isn’t a bad thing. Our bodies can burn more calories simply by using more energy to keep us warm and humidify the air we breathe.
3) It increases brown fat: Brown fat is the fat cells that burn energy and produce heat in the body. Studies have found that when people are exposed to cold weather, the brown fat content increases, thereby increasing the metabolism.
4) It can alleviate allergies: Living in Texas, those pesky allergies can wreak havoc on most anyone. Ragweed, cedar and grass pollen is virtually nonexistent when it is colder out. Naturally, spending more time indoors still puts one at risk for indoor allergy complications. So, go outside more.
5) Winter can lower inflammation: Yes, sometimes people can feel the cold weather via achy joints. After surgery to repair my fractured leg, I can now as well. But, that said, the colder weather can help improve pain felt from inflammation just as an ice pack would.
6) It can lower the risk of diseases: I know what you’re thinking. There’s the common cold, influenza, and even COVID. But mosquitoes can carry some nasty viruses as well. With the colder weather, mosquitoes hibernate, meaning less of a chance to get one of the nasty diseases they carry.
7) It can help you sleep better: I can attest to this. I tend to sleep better when it is cooler. Earlier this week, I was not prepared for how cold the house would get at night, and I kept waking up. The next night, however, I was prepared and slept soundly through the night without waking up once. During the winter months, the body can lower its core temperature while you’re sleeping faster than it can in the summer.
8) It can help you fight infections: Going back to #6, you can still catch the cold or the flu, but the cold weather tends to kick the immune system into gear quickly to fight infections more effectively.
9) It can rejuvenate the skin: Because colder weather constrains blood vessels in the skin, cold temperatures can be good for someone’s skin. Individuals also tend to produce less oil and sebum in the winter, so you may have fewer breakouts.
10) It can help the heart: Exercising in the cold has been found to make heart muscles stronger. Those with heart disease, however, should be cautious when doing outdoor exercise in the cold.
Having experienced my share of cold weather in my life, I can attest that a few of the above have some backing behind them.
Don’t just take it from me — or from Business Insider for that matter. Take it from your doctor. What benefits could you get from the cold weather?
Thaddeus Imerman is editor of the Copperas Cove Herald and covers Copperas Cove for the Killeen Daily Herald.
