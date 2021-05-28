Let’s say you participate in a group challenge where you all are given the same quilt pattern that measures 36 x 36” square and told to make the quilt.
After all members complete their small quilt, why is it that you like some quilts better than the others? The answer in most cases is color. Some colors, or combinations of colors, appeal to us more than others.
It is expected that interior designers know what colors to use to design appealing living areas. And believe it or not, there is something called color psychology, which is used in commercial areas, schools and hospitals, and is used to create different moods/emotions in people.
For instance, hospital rooms are painted in calming colors to relieve stress such as green, that remind us of green grass and trees, or blue, that conjure up visions of the sky and soothing water.
Yellow is supposed to be cheerful. Oranges and reds, the color of danger, bring up intense feelings. All dark colors are normally considered depressing for some people, but others find them comforting. Everyone’s perception of color is different.
There is a TV commercial that uses colors to indicate that their competitors are “bad” by using lime green and orange backgrounds for their clients, and the “good” company uses a pretty blue background. When you view this commercial, you instantly associate who the “bad” competitors are. You might not be aware of this reaction, but it’s there (unless your favorite colors are lime green and bright orange).
Color also associates us with people, places, things and brands. Examples are Target with its red logo, and Home Depot with the color orange. Red, white and blue instantly brings up our flag and patriotism.
Color surrounds us through our daily lives and most of the time we never give it much thought. Of course, we notice breathtaking sunsets and aqua waterfalls and pause a minute to appreciate them. But be honest, when you look out your window, do you say to yourself “the trees are green today” or “the sky is blue”? Not likely.
Quilters probably submerge themselves in color more than a lot of people. Even two-color quilts need attention to the placement of just two colors.
If you place a small circle of red on a large background of white, the red will draw all the attention, even if the white area boasts outstanding quilting.
Some quilts have several colors and others could have up to a dozen or more. How do you decide which of those colors you want in your quilt? We won’t even mention scrap quilts because if they are made up of scraps from your personal quilts, they are probably close to the colors you like to begin with.
One way color affects my movements is at quilt shows. While walking down the vendor aisles, I tend to enter booths that have colors in it that I like. I will just walk by the booths that carry olive green, browns, dark red and dark orange fabrics. I call them “brown booths” — not interested. There are customers in those booths, so those colors must be attractive to other people.
I think it’s safe to say there are no bad or good colors. Everyone should just observe the world that surrounds them and pay attention to what they like.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
