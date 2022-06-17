BELTON — As conditions in Bell County continue to get drier, the Commissioners Court re-implemented its burn ban Monday.
The ban, which went into effect at 10 a.m. Monday, prohibits all outdoor burnings in the county. The ban will last for just under 30 days, and will end at 10 a.m. on July 11 unless ended early or extended.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said that, while humidity for the county is up, most other factors that contribute to the ban have worsened in recent weeks.
A heat wave that prompted temperatures to rise to 100 on Monday has continue d this week, although has been slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 90s.
Mahlstedt said local drought and weather conditions have also affected local entities that are not covered by the burn ban.
“I have been approached by a number of departments throughout the county asking (me) when we are going to have a burn ban,” Mahlstedt said.
“It’s to the point that the cities, even though they are not affected by the burn ban, have stopped issuing burn permits within their jurisdictions to limit the number of burning sites within their cities.”
Officials said they look at multiple factors when they consider a burn ban. These factors include the amount of burnable materials that could fuel a fire, local temperatures, wind speeds and the humidity.
Neighboring Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet counties also have burn bans, which influenced the Bell County decision.
Commissioners said they would continue to observe weather and drought conditions locally over the next few weeks.
A map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show Bell County with three levels of drought, from moderate to extreme.
The map shows most of the western part of the county with either extreme or severe drought, while the east mainly has moderate levels.
