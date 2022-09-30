Community graphic

The Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at more than six dozen locations throughout the city.

The garage sale, held twice a year in the spring and fall, is a city-wide event where residents across the city host a garage sale at their homes. Other residents are invited to shop at the various locations that have signed up to be hosts.

