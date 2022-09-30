The Harker Heights Fall Community Garage Sale is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at more than six dozen locations throughout the city.
The garage sale, held twice a year in the spring and fall, is a city-wide event where residents across the city host a garage sale at their homes. Other residents are invited to shop at the various locations that have signed up to be hosts.
In 2021, 91 residents hosted a garage sale at their homes, officials said. As of Thursday, 76 residents had registered to host a garage sale. The last day to register for the online map was Sept. 20.
An online map including all of the registered locations across Harker Heights and what they plan to sell can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3Rlvdv6.
Free printed copies of the map are available for pick up at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Residents hosting a garage sale must remove their signs at 7 p.m. Saturday, city officials said. In addition, officials reiterated in a news release earlier this month that residents cannot purchase goods for the express purpose of reselling it at the Community Garage Sale.
