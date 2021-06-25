Community members had an opportunity to meet with Harker Heights police officers during the department’s inaugural Cops and Kids community outreach event at Kern Park in Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Local area residents and children explored police vehicles, played games, and were treated to a hot dog lunch cooked and served by officers.
Officer Crystal Thomas, the Harker Heights Police Department community services officer, said the community relations event provided children an opportunity to interact with law enforcement and let them know that police are here to help.
“This is basically a way for them to feel relaxed around us and let them know we are also human, and we are just like them,” Thomas said.
Thomas, a six-year veteran with the department, said she wants the public to know that the police are here for them if they ever need any help, despite their impression of law enforcement officers considering recent media coverage on excessive use of force by police across the nation.
“We are here for them; if they ever need help, we want them to feel comfortable; we’re good,” Thomas said. “Also, this is something to do, it is the summer, and I know kids get busy … this is something for them to do.”
Officer Peter Quichocho and Thomas said most officers were in plain clothes to present a more approachable image.
“Our main function is to enforce the laws, but we are also here to help,” Quichocho said. “Even though what people see in the media is kind of turning the tide against us, but don’t be scared of us if you need help.”
Officer Mike O’Hala, a five-year veteran with the department, was providing children with sticker badges.
“Today, we’re just having fun with the kids and getting in touch with the community,” O’Hala said. “(The badge) says junior police on it and gets kids involved because kids love stickers. This (event) shows that everyone is on the same team, and we can help the community better by getting together.”
Harker Heights resident Johnita Jackson and her daughter, 6-year-old Joselyn Roberts, came to the event to meet with officers from her community.
“I wanted my daughter to see that they’re not all bad because you see so much and hear so much on tv,” Jackson said. “They are not all a certain way; there are bad people in all professions.”
Roberts said she wanted to be a paleontologist, veterinarian, and police officer when she grew up and thought the officers at the event were cool. She enjoyed the hula hoops the most, she said.
“I’ve never been around the police before,” Roberts said. “My favorite game is hula hooping, and I’m really good at it.”
Natasha Izaguirre, with Advanced Pain Care, was also present doing community outreach.
“We want to be more involved in the community and let everyone know that we are here to help them if needed, but also to show we are coming together for the kids and the community,” Izaguirre said.
Izaguirre’s father works for the Harker Heights Police Department and feels negativity exists towards law enforcement.
“I think there are a lot of great people, and events like this show kids and families that you can trust the people that are trying to protect and serve you,” Izaguirre said.
Lisa Youngblood, the director of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, said the police department invited her and library volunteers to come and have fun with the kids.
“The library is signing kids up for the summer reading club; we’re also giving out free books from the Friends of the Harker Heights Public Library. They believe in getting books into the hands of children,” Youngblood said. We’re also doing some face painting.”
Youngblood said she wants to get books in the hands of children and the hands of families.
“We believe that children are more likely to read and enjoy reading when they have books right there readily available to them, and families appreciate (books) to build their own personal library,” Youngblood said.
Jeff Achee, the director of Parks and Recreation for Harker Heights, said the event was a joint effort between his agency, the police department, and the library to strengthen the ties between the community and the police while visiting the parks.
“(Police) reached out to us, which we’re very excited about because we are about to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month where we will do events like this,” Achee said. “We were able to bring our new recreation trailer out here with activities.”
The activities included games like football, Frisbee, cornhole, hula hoops, giant-sized Jenga blocks, and Connect 4.
Achee felt events like these are essential for the community.
“For the police, I think just letting the community know they are here for them, but just like with parks and recreation, we try to enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” Achee said.
Officers wanted to thank H-E-B, Target, and Sam’s Club for providing the event’s food and drinks. They stated additional community outreach events were planned for the future.
